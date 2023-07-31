"Straight fire": Notre Dame football green jerseys garner crazy reactions from Jerry Maguire fans all over the world

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish shared their new green jerseys on social media on Monday to much fanfare.

The Fighting Irish have been known for their gold chrome helmets, but, sometimes, they wear green uniforms that many fans want them to do more often. Well, on Monday, the team posted a funny video with a conversation between coach Freeman and a player showing off the green jerseys.

After the video went out, many fans were excited about it.

"Straight fire, ND," tweeted one.

"This is the greatest thing Notre Dame has ever produced," said another.

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

"I can’t decide if I love this or if I need to root against Notre Dame harder than ever."

"Best green jerseys since 05."

"Notre Dame’s creative folks are some of the best out there! This is awesome!!"

2) The best part of this video is that Audric Estime is our running back. That man isn’t a defensive end. I love him. 1) I’m going to this game and love the jerseys2) The best part of this video is that Audric Estime is our running back. That man isn’t a defensive end. I love him. twitter.com/ndfootball/sta…

"1) I’m going to this game and love the jerseys. 2) The best part of this video is that Audric Estime is our running back. That man isn’t a defensive end. I love him."

"Video 10/10, Jerseys 12/10."

"Holy shit they're incredible."

Incredible Jerry Maguire skit

Love everything about this

"Badass alternate uniforms. Incredible Jerry Maguire skit. Love everything about this. 12-0."

As the video shows, Notre Dame will wear the green jerseys for their Sept. 23 night game at home against the Ohio State Buckeyes, with the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame adds Sam Hartman as starting quarterback

Along with the new green jerseys, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish added quarterback Sam Hartman in the transfer portal to be their new starting quarterback.

Last year's starter, Tyler Buchner went to Alabama, but Hartman is considered a significant upgrade, according to experts. With Hartman expected to be the starter, coach Marcus Freeman is pleased with his leadership and taking command of the offense.

"I've talked with Sam about, it's hard to truly lead when you're in a quarterback battle to be the leader," head coach Marcus Freeman explained following the opening of fall camp.

"What you've seen from the time that he's realized he's the quarterback is his leadership amongst that offensive unit has continued to just excel.

Notre Dame opens its 2023 season on Aug. 26 against Navy. The Fighting Irish will have key games against Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Clemson this season.

