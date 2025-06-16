“Stuffed in a locker by Mike Elko” - CFB fans react as 5-star ATH Lamar Brown cancels visit to Brian Kelly’s LSU

College football fans think LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly isn't as good a recruiter as he once was.

Five-star athlete Lamar Brown will not visit LSU this weekend as previously scheduled. Brown is the seventh-ranked player in the Class of 2026 and will announce his commitment on July 10.

"Has Brian Kelly lost control??? Stuffed in a locker by Elko," a fan wrote.

"LSU better get used to getting stuffed in a locker," a fan added.

Brown is the top-ranked athlete in the Class of 2026 and has been heavily recruited by several top schools, but it appears he has ruled out LSU.

"As a lsu fan we all knew im just glad it’s over with," a fan added.

"It’s between the Horns & Aggies. I hope he chooses the guys but I’ve got a feeling it’s gone be college station," a fan wrote.

After Brown canceled his visit to LSU, it appears he's now picking between Texas A&M, Miami, and Texas.

"Dude is choosing male cheerleaders over LSU," a fan wrote.

"Fire Brian Kelly bro," a fan added.

Brown is from Louisiana, but it's likely he won't be staying at home, as Kelly lost one of the top prospects in the Class of 2026.

Brian Kelly knows expectations are high at LSU

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to take the job at LSU in 2022.

The hope was that Kelly would help lead the Tigers back to a national title. However, he has struggled as his best year came in 2022 as LSU went 10-3.

Entering 2025, Kelly and LSU have expectations, but the coach is comfortable with it.

“The football is the expectations that I thought they would be,” Kelly said on the College GameDay podcast, via On3. “I was at Notre Dame. Those are pretty high expectations, too. Everybody knows football, at least they think they do.

"Then, you come here and football has a different feel to it. It’s, ‘Put the right kind of team on the field and we’ll support you.’ They want to win every game, and they should want to win every game, but play the game the right way."

Kelly knows LSU and the fanbase demand greatness, and he's confident the team will do well in 2025.

Kelly and LSU will open their season on Aug. 30 against Clemson.

