"Stupidest thing about the sport right now": Josh Pate rejects CFB copying anything from NFL except fixing scheduling issues

On Sunday, analyst Josh Pate shared his thoughts on college football’s current schedule on "Josh Pate’s College Football Show" on YouTube, where he discusses college football news and analysis. Pate said,

"The college football calendar is just the stupidest thing about the sport right now."

He explained that he does not want college football to copy the NFL, but he thinks some things can be improved.

"I'd be lying if I said that I didn’t wish college football would take a page or two out of the NFL’s book when it comes to structuring a calendar.”

"The college football calendar is so out of whack. The college football calendar is just the stupidest thing about the sport right now. There are several hurdles, some of them legal, some of them administrative."

Pate also added that college players also have to go to class, unlike NFL players and that makes it a bit difficult to try changes

Josh Pate shares surprising favorite for best CFB program in 2025

Pate shared his thoughts on the LSU Tigers' potential for the 2025 season. He believes LSU could join the top college football programs, including Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Clemson and Tennessee.

He praised LSU's performance recently, saying,

"They've won nine games last year, 10 games the year before, 10 games the year before that."

The 55-year-old analyst praised the team's recruiting efforts and their success in the transfer portal. He also expressed confidence in head coach Brian Kelly.

"They are a very good recruiter; they’re a really good [transfer] portal team. They’ve made really good organizational moves. I still believe in Brian Kelly. People call me stupid... It's LSU, every coach that is capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time has won a national championship down there since the turn of the millennium," Pate added.

With several football powerhouses on the horizon, Pate's choice of the LSU Tigers may be a bit unusual, but he did back it up with facts.

