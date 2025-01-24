“Such a good role model”: CFB fans praise Ryan Day for his post Natty win gesture towards his family

Ryan Day led Ohio State to the national championship title after his team beat Notre Dame 34-23 on Monday, in Atlanta. The Buckeyes coach also won hearts when he celebrated the historic win with his family on the field.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Day was seen with his wife and kids, and he embraced them on the field. The Ohio State coach was also heard saying "we did it," to his family during the celebrations, giving them credit for the title triumph.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on X were left impressed with Day's personality and praised him for his gesture.

"He is such a good role model and I’m glad he’s our coach at my alma mater," one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"He’s just an incredible man and coach. So thankful he’s our coach!" wrote a fan.

"Good, bad, and the ugly…that’s my coach. What a dude," another commented.

Fans continued to shower praise on Day with some also pointing out the challenges that come with the Buckeyes job.

"Although Buckeye Nation gave him tremendous hell for losing The Game, he did prove us all wrong by winning it all. We didn't have faith in him, but he had faith in his players. Who had faith in God. Go Bucks!" one added.

"For people to hate on this coach. He never cheated.. He just worked his tail , even after his kicker blew a title game two years ago , he never blamed his players but kept fighting and overcame injuries , failure and disappointments to win a title," a user wrote.

"That’s our coach through it all," another commented.

Ryan Day met his wife, Christina Ourania Spirou, whom he lovingly calls Nina, when they were playing on the same tee-ball team in school.

Day and Nina married in June 2005. The couple has three children, a son Ryan Jr. and two daughters, Grace and Ourania.

Ryan Day always believed in his Ohio State team despite criticism from fans and pundits

Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

After Ohio State won the national title on Monday night, Ryan Day addressed some of the criticism that the Buckeyes faced in the regular season. He also said that he never gave up on the team, despite the challenging run.

“Some people might have doubted, but we didn’t, and I didn’t,” Day said . “I knew it all along. A lot of things get said and a lot of things get written, but that never affected us.

"Never flinched and these guys never flinched. They never frayed at all. They stuck together. It actually brought them together more. Yeah, this is a special group of guys and just the loyalty and that’s it. That’s it.”

Ohio State lost two regular season games in 2024, including one to arch-rival Michigan. The defeat against the Wolverines saw the Buckeyes fall short of playing in the Big Ten title game.

However, Ohio State qualified for the College Football Playoff and went on an incredible run, beating Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame in the three postseason games to claim the national title.

Ryan Day and Co. will now aim to build a dynasty following the Buckcyes' historic triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.