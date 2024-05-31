“Sucks big time” “As he should be” - CFB fans left debating over Travis Hunter potentially being the highest-rated player in EA Sports CFB 25

Rumor has it that Travis Hunter might be the highest-rated player in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game. The Colorado star is already one of the athletes on the much-anticipated game's cover.

Life and Football podcast predicted on X that Hunter might be EA Sports College Football 25's highest-rated player. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star impressed fans last season in Boulder. His abilities on both sides of the ball might be why he is being considered.

“Highest RATED PLAYER in @EASPORTSCollege 25 Colorado’s TRAVIS HUNTER,” Life and Football podcast tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans reacted to the speculation on social media. While some fans backed Hunter as the right choice for the honor, others expressed disappointment. Some even called the wide receiver cum cornerback an average player.

Expand Tweet

“I wouldn’t be opposed to this. He’s an excellent talent who graces the cover for a reason,” another fan tweeted.

“Best player in football,” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“He was getting cooked by a bunch of wrs bro lol,” a fan tweeted.

“Dude was average at best,” another fan tweeted.

Travis Hunter is on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports revealed Travis Hunter as one of the cover athletes for the College Football 25 video game. He is on the cover of the standard and deluxe editions. On the standard edition, the Colorado star is joined by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards.

The trio shares space with Georgia’s Carson Beck, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins on the deluxe edition cover.

Hunter will return for another season under head coach Deion Sanders in Colorado this fall. He will want to take the team that finished 4-8 in the last season to at least the postseason this time. Will he be able to help the Buffaloes before stepping up to the NFL through the 2025 draft?