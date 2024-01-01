Sugar Bowl Opt-Outs and Injury Report: Top Texas and Washington players not playing in bowl game

The Texas Longhorns are set to face the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl, which is also the college football playoffs semifinals, on Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Texas (12-1) won the Big 12 with a 49-21 win over Oklahoma State to punch their ticket to the college football playoff. Washington (13-0) beat the Oregon Ducks 34-31 to win the Pac-12 and earn a CFP spot.

With this game being part of the playoffs, neither team has any opt-outs but does have players in the transfer portal and dealing with injuries.

Texas Sugar Bowl Opt-Outs

The Texas Longhorns enter the Sugar Bowl relatively healthy but will be without backup quarterback Maalik Murphy who entered the transfer portal.

Behind starter Quinn Ewers will be Arch Manning, but the former will still be at quarterback, which he knows gives everyone confidence.

"I think everybody has just improved drastically, including myself," Ewers said.

"I'm able to just take what the defense gives me instead of forcing throws. I think everyone has a totally different understanding of the offense. We're a lot more comfortable within the offense...

"It's good playing those guys a year ago, but it's a different team. We both have different teams. But it's going to be a good atmosphere, and I know we're fired up to get out there and play."

The full list of Texas Longhorns players not playing in the Sugar Bowl is as follows:

Isaiah Neyor, WR (transfer portal)

Larry Turner-Gooden, DB (transfer portal)

Casey Cain, WR (transfer portal)

B.J. Allen Jr., S (transfer portal)

Sawyer Goram-Welch, OL (transfer portal)

Jalen Catalon, S (transfer portal)

Xavion Brice, S (transfer portal)

Maalik Murphy, QB (transfer portal)

Kristopher Ross, EDGE (transfer portal)

Washington Sugar Bowl Opt-Outs

Like the Texas Longhorns, the Washington Huskies don't have many opt-outs as the Pac-12 champs are eager to play in the college football playoff.

Heading into the matchup, Washington feels disrespected that they are the underdogs and plans to use that as motivation.

"I think it's crazy," Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice said. "Just the level of disrespect we get, I can't really understand it, but it helps us because it makes us have our backs against the wall as we go into these games, ready to play even harder because we are the underdogs."

He added:

"You don't take anything for granted out there. We're grateful to be in the position we're at because of the hard work we put in. We can be the underdog. We can be on top, and we'll come out with the win."

The full list of the Washington Huskies players not playing against the Longhorns is as follows:

Vincent Nunley, S (transfer portal)

James Smith, CB (transfer portal)

Dylan Morris, QB (transfer portal)

Who's favored to win the Sugar Bowl?

The Texas Longhorns are -5.5-point favorites to defeat the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

The match is set to kick off at 8:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

