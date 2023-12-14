Sugar Bowl QB2 opportunity for Arch Manning as Texas faces QB shakeup due to Transfer Portal

Arch Manning is set to become the backup quarterback for Texas' upcoming Sugar Bowl against Washington following a latest development. Backup quarterback Maalik Murphy is reportedly entering the transfer portal, which could lead to his absence from the game.

Murphy served as the backup quarterback for Texas this season, behind Quinn Ewers. He opted for a redshirt in his true freshman season but got more involved in 2023. The quarterback made seven appearances in the regular season, starting two, while Ewers was injured.

His absence immediately elevates Arch Manning, a third-string quarterback for the Longhorns this season, to the backup role. While Ewers is still expected to lead the offense, there's a chance that Manning could get some action in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Will Arch Manning transfer away from Texas?

Following what could be tagged as a disappointing season for the highly recruited quarterback, there are rumors of Arch Manning entering the transfer portal. It's believed that he desires to have regular game time in his second year, which could push him out of Texas.

Whether or not Manning leaves the Longhorns pretty much depends on the decision of current starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Concluding his junior season, Ewers is eligible for the NFL draft, so his decision could have a lot to do regarding Manning's future.

Should Ewers enter the 2024 NFL Draft, Manning will undoubtedly remain at Texas and take over the starting role next season following the absence of Murphy. However, Ewers' return to college football could see Manning seek to continue his college career elsewhere.

Exploring Texas' chances in the College Football Playoff

Steve Sarkisian looks to have completed the transformation of the Texas football program back to a powerhouse. Recording a single loss, the Longhorns won the Big 12 Championship and secured a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

They square up against Washington in the Sugar Bowl. Notably, the Huskies ended the regular season unbeaten and went on to win the Pac-12 Championship. Should the Longhorns overcome the Huskies, they will face either Michigan or Alabama in the national championship game.

Without a doubt, Texas has a good chance of becoming the college football national champion, considering the season they've had, but that won't come so easily.

