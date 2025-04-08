Super Bowl-winning QB makes feelings known about Shedeur Sanders’ “polarizing” personality ahead of 2025 Draft

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel agrees that Shedeur Sanders is a polarizing figure but says he should be cocky and confident.
Daniel played in the NFL from 2000 until 2022 and won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints. Since retiring from the NFL, Daniel has become an analyst and hosts the Scoop City podcast on The Athletic with Dianni Russini.
Ahead of the NFL Draft, Daniel calls Sanders polarizing and thinks some teams won't be comfortable drafting someone with his personality.
"You have to almost be cocky to play quarterback in the NFL. I like that part of it, I don't know if the decision makers have gotten to that point, where they are really comfortable with such a confident and cocky person. I would definitely call him polarizing," Daniel said on Scoop City.
Although Daniel believes Sanders is a polarizing figure and his cocky attitude could turn some teams away, the Buffaloes' star QB is confident he will have success in the NFL.
Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, leading Colorado to a Bowl Game last season.
Shedeur Sanders could slide in the NFL Draft
Before the college football season began, Shedeur Sanders was in the running to be the first overall pick.
However, Sanders appears to be sliding down draft boards, and ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the QB can slide down and has him going ninth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"If Sanders doesn't go to the Giants, there aren't many clear landing spots for him in the top 10 ... and he could slide. I could see a team trading up for him -- maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks -- but most of these rosters are already set at quarterback. This is a great outcome for New Orleans, though. I like this match a lot," Kiper wrote in his latest mock draft.
Kiper ranks Sanders as the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, which isn't a popular opinion. Ahead of the draft, Kiper also believes Sanders has all the tools to be a Hall of Famer.
“When you look at Travis Hunter, he’s No. 1 on my board since August. That’s never changed. I’ve been big on Hunter, I’m big on Shedeur Sanders,” Kiper said. “I’ll go down fighting on both of these Colorado Buffaloes. I think both these kids will be Hall of Famers.”
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
