Super Bowl-winning WR to return to Kyle Whittingham's Utah as keynote speaker

Kyle Whittingham did not have a very successful 2024 season. He only managed to muster a 5-7 campaign with the Utah Utes, failing to qualify for the bowl games for the first time in over three years. However, he did achieve indirect success when one of his former players won the Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Wide Receiver Britain Covey played for the Utah Utes under Kyle Whittingham during his collegiate career. After his freshman campaign in 2015, Covey did not play for two seasons because of an LDS mission in Chile. He returned in 2018 and played four seasons before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Now, Britain Covey is set to return for a trip back to his collegiate team. According to a tweet by the Utes football page, the Eagles WR will serve as a Keynote Speaker for this year's Coaches Clinic. It is set to be held in Salt Lake City on March 22, 2025.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"SUPER BOWL CHAMPION @brit_covey2 is locked in as the Keynote Speaker for this yea's Coaches Clinic!!," The tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his five-season stint with the Utah Utes, Britain Covey tallied a total of 2011 yards and 11 TDs receiving. He was a First-Team All-Pac-12 thrice and also named a Freshman All-American during the 2015 season.

Covey saw limited time on the field during the 2024 season with the Eagles in the NFL. The WR played five games for the Eagles during the 2024 season, recording 34 receiving yards and seven receptions.

Covey unfortunately suffered from a neck injury last December. This brought an end to his 2024 campaign and he was placed on the injury reserve. While he did not play in the Super Bowl game, Covey's limited time on the field was his contribution to helping his team crush the Chiefs' hope of three-peating the Lombardi trophy.

Ad

Utah AD Mark Harlan has faith in Kyle Whittingham's hunt for success

Kyle Whittingham found himself on the hot seat after a disappointing 5-7 campaign last season. Despite being the head coach for over two decades, he has yet to lead the Utes to a national championship.

Several fans of the program believe that Kyle Whittingham should now step down and make room for improvements. However, Utah AD Mark Harlan still has faith in his abilities to turn the fortunes in his favor. During an interview with KSL's Sports Zone, Harlan highlighted how Whittingham is more committed to the goals and objectives of the team.

Ad

"At the end of the year, we talked about what (Kyle Whittingham) is feeling," Harlan said. "He asked for a bit more time to go through that process in his head...He said, 'Guys, I want to come back. I want to get this thing back to where I know it should be.'"

The upcoming season will be crucial for Whittingham's future with the Utes. If he fails to deliver, then the program might move on and end their two-decade-old relationship with him. That said, Britain Covey's homecoming could go some way in boosting Whittingham and his team's morale ahead of the new season as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback