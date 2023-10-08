Super pumped Shedeur Sanders flexes his $70000 watch rushing towards student section after Colorado's thumping win against ASU in Week 6

It is no surprise that Shedeur Sanders has been a crucial part of the Colorado roster ever since joining from Jackson State. It may be his debut season for the Buffs, but Shedeur has been leading his team on the field as the starting quarterback every week.

While his spectacular performance on the field might have caught national interest, Shedeur Sanders is also going viral for his celebration technique. This victory statement has caught the attention of rappers like Rick Ross and DJ Khaled, and has been dubbed 'The Shedeur'.

Basically, Shedeur Sanders flashes his expensive diamond-studded watch worth $70,000 to his opponents as a statement or to celebrate Colorado's victory in that game. And he did just that once again when the Buffs went on to defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils 24-27 in a nail-biting Week 6 game.

A clip is going viral on social media where Coach Prime's quarterback son can be seen jogging his way to the Arizona State student section after clinching the victory at their home ground in Moutain America Stadium. Shedeur then proceeds to flex his expensive watch to the Arizona State fans while wearing a wide grin on his face.

These actions by the Colorado quarterback have drawn a lot of criticism from fans. Some believe that it is a petty way of celebrating a win, while others talk about how Colorado failed to secure a win against top teams like Oregon and USC and barely managed to claw past a 1-5 Arizona State.

Here are a few reactions to this clip of Shedeur Sanders

After back-to-back defeats at the hands of Oregon and USC, it looks like Coach Prime has finally found his winning ways back against Arizona State. However, it is important to note that the Buffs still struggled till the end against the Sun Devils, who have just one win this season.

So maybe Deion Sanders and his revamped Colorado still have a long road ahead if they want to be contenders for the national championship one day.

Who crafted Shedeur Sanders his $70,000 watch?

The Colorado quarterback's watch is one of a kind. It was made by a Jacksonville jeweler called Saki Mihalakos, who has experience making custom jewelry for various celebrities.

The watch is a customized Audemar Piguet Royal Oak 15,500, specially made for Shedeur Sanders. It is fitted with 30 carats of VVS diamond, which is why it is priced at around $70,000.

During an interview with First Coast News, Mihalakos talked about how he initially met the Sanders family at a celebrity basketball game in Las Vegas.

"I was introduced to his sister Deiondra and then she introduced me to him (Shedeur)", Mihalakos said.

Colorado plays the Stanford Cardinals next week. Will this be another opportunity for Shedeur to flex his expensive taste?