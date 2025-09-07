  • home icon
"Suspend him," "Absolutely idiotic": Florida DL grilled by fans for spitting on USF player in embarrassing loss to Bulls

By Maliha
Modified Sep 07, 2025 04:12 GMT
No. 13 Florida fell 18-16 to South Florida on Saturday, giving the Gators their first-ever loss to the Bulls.

The defeat wasn’t the only low point for Florida on Saturday, as the Gators defensive lineman Brendan Bett was ejected after spitting on USF offensive lineman Cole Skinner in the fourth quarter.

The incident might not draw as much national attention as Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jalen Carter being tossed for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier in the week, but many fans called for Bett to be suspended.

"And this what I was saying. Yeah suspend him for a couple of weeks," a fan said.
"Drop the hammer on Jalen Carter Suspend him for 10 games," one said.
"Suspend him indefinitely!" a person said.
"Thats f**king disgusting… he better be suspended next game," one added.

The unsportsmanlike conduct also cost Florida 15 yards, which extended a Bulls drive that ended with a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds, and fans blasted Bett online.

"This A**HOLE should be thrown off the team," one said.
"Billy has lost complete control over this locker room," a fan said.

In Florida’s season opener against LIU on Aug. 30, Bett had logged three tackles, including one for loss, across 15 snaps.

Florida coach Billy Napier opens up about Brendan Bett’s spitting incident

Florida’s 18-16 loss was especially painful, as the Gators let a 16-15 lead slip away with less than three minutes remaining.

Besides that, Florida coach Billy Napier addressed the unsportsmanlike incident involving Brendan Bett, who joined the Gators in the spring after transferring from Baylor.

“I haven’t had that conversation with him yet,” Napier told reporters after the game (via The Athletic). “And we’ll take a good look at it, but it’s unacceptable.
"I think we’ve got a lot of players in that room as well that have that same belief, that it’s unacceptable. When a guy does something like that, he’s compromising the team. He’s putting himself before the team.”

The Gators now face an even bigger challenge in Week 3, traveling to take on No. 3 LSU on Sept. 13.

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

