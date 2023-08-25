"Swamp must be extra sticky now"- CFB fans call Urban Meyer's recent Netflix documentary a "planned image rehabilitation" for its abrupt screenplay

'Swamp Kings,' the recent documentary about the Urban Meyer-led University of Florida Gators, was released on August 22. The four-part Netflix special follows in the footsteps of coach Meyer as he guided the Gators to two national titles in the 2000s.

Some fans have been critical of the piece, saying it omits specific incidents of important note, like the involvement of Aaron Hernandez with the squad and his incidents with the Gainsville Police Department. A few believe this is part of a PR drive by the Meyer camp to rehabilitate his image after a controversial last outing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Some weren't very keen on the pro-Meyer piece:

Other fans defended coach Meyer, who, according to them, gets unnecessary heat:

Even ardent Gators supporters were left unconvinced by the film:

A fan was unable to resist doing a play with words with the title of the documentary and the Gators' location:

Barstool's Jack McGuire recapped almost all the things the documentary omitted, especially criticizing the lack of mentions of Cam Newton, who was expelled from UF for theft, Aaron Hernandez, the Urban Meyer health issues, and the Pouncey Twins:

He resumed the whole thing as a Tim Tebow-Urban Meyer "Fluff piece."

Urban Meyer's controversy with the Jaguars

Meyer had a disappointing 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His stint in the NFL is tied for fourth for the shortest by any coach. In a season plagued with many problems, Meyer was fined by the NFL for abusive practices with his players and accused by kicker Josh Lambo of kicking players during practice.

Florida TE Aaron Hernandez was mentioned only once in Swamp Kings.

According to an ESPN article last year by Michael DiRocco, Meyer allegedly once told Lambo during a practice session in the pre-season:

"Hey dips**t, make your f***ing kicks!"

Urban Meyer proceeded to kick him after the remark. Afterwards, Lambo is said to have replied:

"Don't you ever f***ing kick me again!"

To which the coach supposedly answered:

"I'm the head ball coach. I'll kick you whenever the f*** I want."

The controversies and the 2W-11L record reflect Meyer's poor state of affairs at Jacksonville Jaguars. He was fired in December 2021 amid all these problems.

