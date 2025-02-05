Syracuse HC Fran Brown makes feelings known about Kyle McCord featuring in the NFL Draft

  • home icon
By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Feb 05, 2025 02:44 GMT
Syracuse coach Fran Brown is making a strong case for Kyle McCord as the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Brown firmly believes McCord's intelligence, quick decision-making and ability to read defenses set him apart as an elite prospect.

Despite some draft boards ranking McCord lower, Brown insists that he should be an early selection. He sees McCord as the "perfect QB" for the NFL, emphasizing his quick release, playmaking skills and leadership.

Brown has repeatedly said that no other quarterback in the draft is better than McCord. In an interview with On3’s J.D. Pickell on Tuesday, Brown doubled down on his stance:

“Just me personally, I'm excited about everybody in the draft, but there ain't no one better than him.”
also-read-trending Trending

He also indicated McCord’s head-to-head win over Cam Ward, a fellow draft prospect, as proof of his superiority:

“None of those dudes can play quarterback better than him. … He went against one of the best head-to-head, and he won.”

Brown has known McCord since middle school and recognized his potential early. Under Brown, McCord transferred from Ohio State to Syracuse and had a record-setting 2024 season, leading the FBS in passing yards (4,779) and throwing 34 touchdowns in 13 games. He also broke the ACC single-season passing record.

McCord’s stock has risen after strong performances at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. While some analysts still project him as a backup at the NFL level, McCord's recent showings are fueling positive momentum ahead of the draft.

Top three NFL landing spots for Kyle McCord

Kyle McCord is projected as a late-round pick in the NFL Draft, ranking among the top 10 quarterbacks in his class despite not being a top-five prospect. Here are three potential landing spots for him:

#1 New York Jets

The Jets could enter a rebuild if Aaron Rodgers retires or departs. Holding the seventh pick, they are unlikely to draft a top quarterback and could prioritize another position instead. A veteran signing could bridge the gap, giving McCord time to develop into a future starter.

#2 Cleveland Browns

With the second overall pick, the Browns could target an elite prospect but still have Deshaun Watson under contract for another season. They could use their top pick on a playmaker like Travis Hunter and take McCord in the later rounds, allowing him to develop as a backup.

#3 Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford remains the Rams' starter, but at 36, they need a succession plan. McCord could learn behind Stafford and step into the role when the time comes.

However, McCord is set to undergo knee surgery before the draft, which could impact his stock. His recovery and pre-draft evaluations will determine where he eventually lands.

