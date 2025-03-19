Syracuse HC Fran Brown reveals unique NIL policy to make players save their money

Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown has come up with a unique policy surrounding the NIL that will help his players in the long run. The policy involves players having to save 40% of any paycheck they get from any NIL offer.

Brown spoke about his policy during a news conference on Wednesday.

"There's no way, as a coach, that I'm going to pay you a lot of money, and then you're going to walk away from here with no money," Brown said.

The unique policy helps combat a concern many people have about NIL deals. The deals have allowed college football players to be able to make potential millions of dollars from signing agreements with companies.

While this has been a major step forward in the evolution of college athletics, there are concerns about the notion of giving someone that young a large sum of money.

There is a chance without any financial literacy education that the person will spend it all at once, and nothing will be left for the future.

Brown's policy of putting 40% of any earnings from an NIL deal away will help players save for their futures. It allows them to have the experience of spending their earned money now and ensuring that these players will have money in the future.

Fran Brown agrees with Deion Sanders' ideas

As well as instigating a usual policy when it comes to the money earned through NIL deals, Syracuse coach Fran Brown also appears to agree with a Deion Sanders proposal.

Many leading college football programs are canceling their traditional spring game and replacing it with open practice sessions.

Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders is not following this pattern and has committed to a spring game. Sanders not only wants the game to be televised on national TV, but he would like to see another program join them.

"I would actually like to play the spring game against another team in the spring," Sanders said, according to Sports Illustrated. "That’s what I’m trying to do right now.”

After Sanders said this, Brown responded on social media:

“We will come to Boulder for 3 days."

This has raised hopes that Syracuse and Colorado will meet and play each other in what would be seen as an exhibition game in the spring.

However, under current NCAA laws, this is illegal. The coaches are going to have to think of something else to do.

