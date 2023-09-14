Syracuse vs. Purdue Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The Syracuse Orange will visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in the third game of the season for both teams. The Orange are 2-0 after big victories over the Colgate Raiders and Western Michigan Broncos, while the Boilermakers are 1-1 after falling to the Fresno State Bulldogs and bouncing back against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Syracuse vs. Purdue game details

Game: Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.. EST

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Syracuse vs. Purdue betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Syracuse Orange -2.5(-110) Over 58.5(-110) -122 Purdue Boilermakers +2.5(-110) Under 58.5(-110) +100

Syracuse vs. Purdue key stats

The Syracuse Orange have averaged 56.5 points per game, which ranks third out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank sixth in passing offense and 28th in rushing offense. The Orange have allowed just 3.5 points per game, which leads the entire nation. Their passing defense ranks 13th while their rushing defense ranks tied for 22nd.

Syracuse is led by Dino Babers, who is in his eighth season. He has led the Orange to a 38-49 record. He spent the two seasons before Syracuse leading the Bowling Green Falcons preceded by two years coaching the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Falcons were 18-9 during Babers' tenure, while the Panthers were 19-7.

The Purdue Boilermakers have averaged 29.5 ppg, which ranks 70th. They rank 57th in passing offense and tied for 78th in rushing offense. The Boilermakers have allowed 28.0 ppg, which ranks 98th. Their passing defense ranks 123rd while their rushing defense is tied for 11th.

Purdue is led by Ryan Walters, who is in his first season. Walters is in his first gig as a head coach after serving as a defensive coordinator at multiple stops.

Syracuse vs. Purdue betting prediction

While the Syracuse Orange have breezed through their first two games, they haven't had much of a challenge as they faced a Group of Five opponent and a nonmajor opponent. Although they will face a tougher test in the Purdue Boilermakers, Syracuse should be able to remain undefeated as it moves closer to conference play.

While the game should be much closer than their first two games, look for the Orange to win by at least three points.

Pick: Syracuse Orange -2.5 (-110)