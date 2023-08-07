Tajh Boyd death: What happened to the Liberty football player?

Liberty Flames offensive lineman Tajh Boyd passed away at the age of 19, according to an official release from Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell and athletic director Ian McCaw. The release stated:

"Dear Flames Nation, It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd. Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come."

"When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh's family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."

It is unclear what led to Tajh Boyd's death as no official cause of death was revealed at the time of the release. The offensive lineman joined the Flames as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He was set to begin his freshman season in less than a month.

What did Tajh Boyd's high school coach say about his death?

Tajh Boyd played high school football for the Oscar Smith Tigers in Chesapeake, Virginia. Boyd was the 18th-ranked prospect from the state of Virginia in the 2023 recruiting class. He helped the Tigers to win back-to-back state champions during his sophomore and junior season. They finished 9-2 last season.

Oscar Smith coach Chris Scott discussed Boyd's death with The Virginian-Pilot, stating:

"Tajh’s impact went far beyond statistics and accolades. Yes, he was a formidable force on the football field, but it was his infectious smile, his positive energy and his ability to uplift others that truly made him larger than life."

Tajh Boyd was not expected to start as a true freshman. However, he was viewed as a long-term starter along the Liberty Flames offensive line. He committed to the Flames over offers from the Jackson State Tigers, Maryland Terrapins, Morgan State Bears, and Pittsburgh Panthers.

Boyd announced his commitment to Liberty ahead of his senior season in high school. He was just 19 years old at the time of his death.