“Take it to the next level”: Coach Prime sets clear expectations for Shedeur, Shilo & Deion Sanders Jr. while promoting his sneakers

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been working with his kids for most of their careers and now Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are getting closer to finding out which NFL team will draft them in April.

Their father has high hopes for them in football and business, especially helping the Sanders family name. Deion spoke about these hopes during an interview with Complex, where he also promoted his new sneakers.

"Take it to the next level," Deion said on Monday (03:30). "I've got my demographic, they've (Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Jr.) have their demographics. And we're just going to keep the line flowing and growing."

Deion talked in business terms but made a clear point about his appeal compared to his sons. He played football in the 1990s and won two Super Bowls during his NFL career. Deion then went into broadcasting before entering coaching. It was all done at a time when celebrities were less accessible, so fame was something that he earned on the field. Fans of this era are the "demographic" that Sanders wants and that he is happy to focus on.

On the contrary, his sons are focused on the fans of today, which they have capitalized on. Larger-than-life personalities with vital moments that are perfect for social media are what Shedeur and Shilo have become.

Additionally, Deion Jr.'s YouTube channel and media work have been able to show the Sanders family to the next generation. It has created a unique "demographic" that is appealing to the Sanders kids and is something that Deion wants to grow further.

Sheduer and Shilo Sanders' draft prospects

One of the best ways for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders to help achieve this goal is to have a strong career in the NFL. However, the option is not available for Deion Jr. anymore, as his playing career has been over for a while.

NFL Draft Buzz has given predictions on which round Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are likely to be drafted. The site projects Shedeur going in the top 10. This is a slight fall from the top five pick predictions they released a few weeks ago.

As for Shilo, the site projects him to go undrafted but could still be signed as an undrafted free agent.

