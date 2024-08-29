Takeaways from Steve Sarkisian's preview of Texas vs. Colorado State showdown

The Texas Longhorns under coach Steve Sarkisian moved stakes from the Big 12 to the highly competitive Southeastern Conference in the realignment games that have been in play in college sports in the past few years. The highly publicized move was seen as a natural one for an elite team joining perhaps the best football conference in the country.

The Longhorns, who will be without star running back C. J Baxter after losing him to injury for the season, will start their season with a clash against the Colorado State Rams at the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

During a Zoom call on Thursday, the outspoken Sarkisian talked about the impact of the use of helmet radios, which are now allowed in college football.

“I think you guys are making way too big of a deal over this thing,” Sarkisian said. “I know everybody wants to make a big deal out of the communication thing, and understandably so, because it's new, (but) I don't know if you're going to see a whole lot of a difference in the game.

"It’s just a little easier way to communicate. And I don't think it's going to be some earth-shattering advantage of one side of the ball or the other from a strategic standpoint.”

Steve Sarkisian prepares his team for the unexpected

The Colorado State Rams are an unpredictable outfit for the Texas Longhorns to be facing, and Steve Sarkisian is wary of the threat posed by them.

The Rams utilize the Air Raid offensive system championed by associate head coach Matt Mumme, and they will have the benefit of returning quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and star wide receiver Tory Horton.

Sarkisian acknowledged during the Zoom call that the Rams were a dangerous team and revealed what he expected of his team in the clash.

“The multitude of defenses that they could call that are nowhere on tape and then what are we going to call to adjust to that, and that’s for myself and the offensive staff,” Sarkisian said.

“I try not to put all that on the players. They can play anything, and I just want to make sure that whatever they come out in, we are able to identify that the first series or two so that we’re putting our players in a good position to be successful."

Steve Sarkisian knows how crucial the start of a season is for a team that is widely expected to challenge for top honors in the conference and the national championship picture. Therefore, the game against Colorado State takes on new importance.

