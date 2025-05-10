“Takes his orders from the almighty & Bill Belichick’s GF”: Bill Maher takes hilarious dig at Pope Leo XIV after his election

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been in the news a lot lately. There has been concerns that Hudson is influencing Belichicks decision-making quite a lot and that she can potentially be a distraction for the new Tar Heels head coach.
This narrative started to pop up when she repeatedly interjected the 73-year-old during an interview with CBS.
Since that incident in late April, their relationship has become a big topic of conversation in the college football world and beyond. The couple was even referenced by late night host Bill Maher on 'Real Time with Bill Maher' on Friday.
In the episode, Maher based his starting monolgue mostly on the election of the new Pope, Leo XIV. Midway through the monologue, Maher said that he doesn't like how people are trying to label the Pope as a Republican or a Democrat.
It's pretty clear his loyalties lie elsewhere. Maher said,
"The new Pope, he says, he does not pay attention to any of that. He takes his order from the almighty and Bill Belichick's girlfriend. That is it."
It has been challenging for the couple to escape the limelight in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if it becomes a distraction for the North Carolina Tar Heels and Bill Belichick himself.
Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is not banned from North Carolina's football facilities
There were reports on Friday that Hudson has been banned from the university's football facility. The reports were initially platformed by former ESPN reporter Pablo Torre on his podcast, 'Pablo Torre Finds out.'
However, the university came out and denied the reports later in the day. An athletic department spokesperson released a statement, saying:
"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina football and the university."
It is hard to judge from the outside what the relationship is like between North Carolina and Jordon Hudson. Bill Belichick is one of the highest-profile head coaches in college football, alongside Colorado's Deion Sanders. So any slight hiccup in his relationship will naturally be blown out of proportion.
Although the university has denied having issues with Hudson for now, that could change if more drama arises in the coming months.
North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.