"Taking advantage of every minute in the day": Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer sets the stage for QB Jalen Milroe ahead of 2024 spring game

Jalen Milroe did well leading Alabama’s offense last season as the Crimson Tide won the SEC championship and appeared in the College Football Playoff. The quarterback is already winning the heart of the new coach Kalen DeBoer ahead of the 2024 season.

On a recent installment of “The Audible with Stew and Bruce,” DeBoer commented on Milroe's commitment since the commencement of the spring practice. The coach also confirmed his usual arrival in morning practice at around 4 a.m.

“You can’t beat him in," DeBoer said. "We do get strength staff that will get there around that time, and they’re with him, as well. The guy’s taking advantage of every minute in the day, and you love guys that want it that bad to where they’ll make those sacrifices and the commitments at that level.”

Kalen DeBoer explains how coachable Jalen Milroe is

One of the things college football coaches appreciate the most is having a coachable player: one who listens and executes plays as instructed. Jalen Milroe has been this player, and his will to listen and make corrections in spring practice has been dear to Kalen DeBoer.

“He’s been great just listening, trying the things that are little tweaks here and there that we think he can improve on, open to," DeBoer said. "Now, I think this would probably be at least his third offense or different version of a coordinator and kind of what we’re doing."

DeBoer also appreciates how fast Milroe is getting along with the new tactics and concepts that will be on display next season. Alabama is expected to be more offensive-minded next season, and the quarterback will play a significant role.

“He’s open to kind of relearning," DeBoer said. "He was as quick as anyone with understanding some of the base concepts when we were installing them, and that wasn’t just coming through the moments in the meeting room."

DeBoer appreciates Jalen Milroe’s dual-threat ability

One of the most admirable things about Jalen Milroe on the gridiron last season was his dual-threat ability. He was able to make plays with his arm and legs, and Kalen DeBoer has already seen how explosive that can be.

“Physically, he’s got tools both with his arm and his legs,” DeBoer said. “That showed up already in the first three practices, whether it’s making throws down the field or throwing with some zip from one to the opposite sideline.

“And then just his mobility, whether it’s keeping plays alive or really, like, hitting home runs where he escapes or maybe even a designed quarterback run.”

Milroe threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns while also rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. His dual-threat attribute is expected to yield better results under offensive-minded Kalen DeBoer.