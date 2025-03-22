"Talent alone isn't enough": Marcus Freeman reveals what it would take for Notre Dame to win national championship

Marcus Freeman's squad got crushed by Ohio State in the national championship game this year. The Buckeyes, heavily favored, dominated and almost sealed the game by the first half (21-7) but Notre Dame remained in the matchup and tried to put on a show. However, it was already too late to contest for a win. Even though the Irish lost, they sent a clear message of being one of the most formidable programs in college football.

Recalling the moment, Freeman mentions that the team has a lot more to learn and the coming season will prove to be a challenging one for the organization.

While speaking to Adam Breneman on his podcast this week, the Notre Dame coach explained what it would take for the team to win a national championship. He touched upon three factors: enhancing talent, enhancing development and enhancing culture. [Timestamp 33:53]

“I think this year we showed that we can compete with any program in the country." Freeman said. "When I go back and watch the Ohio State game, I focus on how we can improve schematically—what mistakes we made and what we can control.”

“The other key factor is increasing talent. That’s the most important aspect of any great organization—having the right talent. We have to continue bringing in the best players in the country who fit this program and value what we stand for. But talent alone isn’t enough; development is just as crucial. How do we help players grow mentally and physically? That has to be a priority.

“Beyond talent and development, culture plays a huge role. How do we continue to attract team-first players in a world that often promotes a me-first mentality? With NIL, players have opportunities to focus on themselves, but once that’s handled, they need to embrace a team-first mindset. Our culture has to reinforce that,” he added.

Marcus Freeman gets real about the QB situation in 2025

Riley Leonard has left a big void in the Notre Dame quarterback room. He will be leaving for the NFL this year as he is likely to find his name getting called in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. The QB situation at Notre Dame is still undecided. While speaking to the reporters at spring practice, Marcus Freeman mentioned that he has left the decision to offseason performance.

Three players Kenny Minchey, Steve Angeli and CJ Carr will compete for the top spot. He mentioned that each of them will be given different opportunities to prove themselves. They will undergo different reps and play on separate groups until the top brass finally makes a call.

