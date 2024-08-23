"Taulia then went undrafted": Fans react to Taulia Tagovailoa reportedly turning down $1.5 million offer from Auburn after his brother's intervention

Both Taulia Tagovailoa and his older brother Tua played for Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide at one point in time. Tua spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins during the 2020 NFL Draft. On the other hand, Taulia played for Alabama during the 2019-2020 season before transferring to Maryland.

It looks like Tua played an indirect role in Taulia Tagovailoa finishing his collegiate career with the Maryland Terrapins. According to an excerpt from 'The Price: What It Takes to Win College Football's Era of Chaos', Taulia received an offer of $1.5 million from one SEC team to play a season with them. While he did not name the school, the excerpt claimed that sources believe the Auburn Tigers were looking to bring in Tua's younger brother to the team.

The book further goes on to talk about how Tua Tagovailoa did not like the idea of his brother playing with Alabama's arch-rivals and persuaded him to stay with the Terrapins.

"We're an Alabama family. You're not going to Auburn," Tua said according to the book.

Fans took to social media to react to this excerpt from the book and to Tua's role in his brother's career decision. One fan stated that this was one of the reasons why Tua's younger brother went undrafted.

"Taulia then went undrafted. Good job Tua!"

Another fan pointed out that Auburn played dirty with the offer as it was before the NIL rules changed.

"Wow that was way before it was 'legal' to offer money to recruits. Auburn has always been a dirty program."

This fan stated that he did not believe what was written in the book.

"I can actually tell you this and be 100% right that this shit never f***ing happened!!!"

"It's reported..." When they slip into the passive voice, you know they're lying." another fan added.

Another fan was quite elated with Tua's contribution to Taulia Tagovailoa's career decisions.

"I love this man, I'm now a Dolphins fan."

One fan stated that Tua was looking after his brother.

"BROTHERLY LOVE...JUST LOOKING OUT FOR HIS LIL BRO!"

Taulia Tagovailoa's college career

Taulia Tagovailoa began his collegiate career with Alabama back in 2019. As a true freshman, he saw limited time on the field in five games and put up 100 passing yards along with one TD pass. He then decided to transfer to Maryland ahead of the 2020 season.

NCAA Football: East-West Shrine Bowl - Source: Imagn

Taulia Tagovailoa started all four games that he played during that COVID-19-shortened period. He returned as the team's starting QB the next season and led the Terrapins to a 7-6 overall campaign. He recorded a total of 3,860 passing yards and 26 TD passes.

He spent two more seasons with the Maryland Terrapins before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Taulia went undrafted, after which he was invited by the Seahawks to their minicamp for tryouts. Following the failure of being signed by an NFL team, Taulia decided to play in the Canadian Football League and signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

