Taylor swift’s rumored BF Travis Kelce raves about Deion Sanders' Colorado: "He's making football so much more fun”

Deion Sanders is grabbing eyeballs and Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce is not behind. The two-time Super Bowl champion always has good things to say about Coach Prime.

Kelce recently made headlines when Swift was seen cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs star from the executive box with his mother Donna Kelce in the game against the Chicago Bears. The single event brought in a new wave of audience for the NFL.

According to Kelce, Sanders has had a similar impact on college football. The former University of Cincinnati star thinks Coach Prime has made college football fun to watch.

Travis Kelce all in on the Deion Sanders bandwagon

Kelce might be in the eyes of a Swifties storm but his fandom for Deion Sanders isn't going anywhere. In a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," the tight end said that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach was giving the student-athletes a taste of professional football at a young age.

"I think Deion Sanders has taken that approach at the college level, which is even more important, but let these young knuckleheads notice how you do it at a professional level," Kelce told Pat McAfee.

Kelce, who is in the midst of a grueling NFL season, revealed that he stayed up well past midnight to watch the Buffaloes play.

"He is making football so much more fun. I haven’t watched college football, all across the board. I stayed up till 1 a.m. watching the game last week. I mean, it was electric," Kelce added.

The Buffaloes have started well under Coach Prime. But there seems to be a lot of work still to do, which is evident from their Week 4 clash with the Oregon Ducks. Now, they have another test coming their way.

Another acid test for the Colorado Buffaloes

The Ducks exposed a lot of weak points of the Colorado team last week. Although Colorado was the favorite to win the game, nobody expected a 42-6 blowout. And now, Colorado faces another formidable unit in the USC Trojans.

The Trojans are coming into Week 5 undefeated. Their QB Caleb Williams is a strong contender for the Heisman Trophy. Given the Ducks offense was difficult to deal with, the Trojans are no less. Sanders will try to rally his troops and give them the confidence to face the acid test. Fans believe that if anyone can do it, it is he. Coach Prime has taken the team down the right path so far and needs to continue doing so before they can rest.