TCU coach Sonny Dykes has telling insight on game against Deion Sanders' Colorado: "You gotta watch the coordinators"

Deion Sanders is set to coach in the FBS for the first time this season. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer spent the previous three seasons coaching the Jackson State Tigers, who play in the FCS. Sanders, who is now leading the Colorado Buffaloes, will make his FBS coaching debut against the TCU Horned Frogs.

While the Buffaloes finished the 2022 season just 1-11, the Horned Frogs were 13-2 and ranked second in the nation. TCU, which was in its first year under coach Sonny Dykes, made it all the way to the national championship game.

Sanders has completely revamped Colorado's roster, bringing in 50 transfers and 21 recruits. The Horned Frogs defeated the Buffaloes 38-13 in last year's season opener. However, Dykes does not believe the film from that game will be useful. Speaking with Andy Staples of On3 Sports, he said:

"This is going to be much different, because we’re not even going to bother watching Colorado’s film from last year. There’s no point in doing that. New schemes, new players, new everything. You start with scheme.

"You gotta watch the coordinators, where those guys were and what they did before and then you try to watch the guys that are going to be important players. Obviously, (quarterback) Sheduer (Sanders) was at Jackson State, so we’ll spend a lot of time watching his tape and trying to evaluate what he can do well and what he can’t do well, and what he struggles with."

While Deion Sanders inherited a tough situation, he has attempted to drastically improve the program overnight. It remains to be seen if his efforts in recruiting and in the transfer portal will pay off for the Buffaloes.

Brent Venables criticizes Deion Sanders for transfer portal tactics

Deion Sanders has brought in 71 new players since taking over the Colorado Buffaloes. Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables questioned his tactics while speaking with KREF radio:

"You know, I gave guys 12 months of grace. I was unlike Deion (Sanders). I gave guys 12 months of grace to figure it out. Here’s the three, you know, go to class, you know, live right off the field, and when you show up, man, you show up with respect and appreciation for your opportunity." [h/t Buffs Beat]

Although Venables gave his players time, the two coaches inherited completely different situations. The Sooners finished 11-2 the season before Venables' arrival and had not lost more than two games since 2014. Last season, the first year under their new coach, marked their first losing season since 1998.

Meanwhile, Colorado finished just 1-11 last season. Excluding the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season when they played just six games, Colorado has had one winning season since 2005. While Brent Venables had the luxury of allowing players to figure things out, Deion Sanders inherited one of the least talented teams in college football.