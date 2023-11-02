TCU Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Horned Frogs' Big 12 opponents for 2024-2028 and rivalry outlook explored

The TCU Horned Frogs' schedule for the 2024 season has released. The new schedule is based on the various changes that took place during the conference realignment.
With Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are the four new members set to join the conference next year.
While the exact dates of every game remain unknown, the list of opponents that the TCU Horned Frogs face over the next few seasons is announced. Here, we will have a look at who the Horned Frogs face in 2024 and the rest of the seasons that follow up until the 2027 season.
TCU's Football Schedule for 2024
For the 2024 campaign, the Horned Frogs face off these non-conference opponents:
- TCU vs Stanford on August 31
- TCU vs SMU on September 21
The Horned Frogs are guaranteed to face their rivals the Baylor Bears annually every season.
Thus, this rivalry has been preserved by the Big 12, and fans can look forward to heated games between them on the gridiron for the next four years. For the 2024 campaign, TCU has an away game scheduled with Baylor at the McLane Stadium in Waco
This is how the rest of 2024 scheduled is lined up for the Horned Frogs:
- Cincinnati vs TCU
- Kansas vs TCU
- TCU vs Arizona
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- TCU vs Houston
- TCU vs Oklahoma State
- TCU vs UCF
- Utah vs TCU
TCU's Football Schedule for 2025
TCU's football schedule for the 2025 season has them paired with the following teams for its non-conference games:
- TCU vs North Carolina on August 30
- TCU vs Abilene Christian on September 6
- TCU vs SMU (TBA)
Apart from their protected rivalry with Baylor, the Horned Frogs will face four teams in three of the four seasons that have been scheduled. These include games against Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech and Utah.
Here's the rest of TCU's football schedule for 2025:
- Arizona State vs TCU
- BYU vs TCU
- Houston vs TCU
- Kansas State vs TCU
- TCU vs Colorado
- TCU vs Baylor
- TCU vs Iowa State
- TCU vs Cincinnati
- West Virginia vs TCU
TCU's football schedule for 2026
For its non-conference games in 2026, the Horned Frogs are paired with the following teams:
- TCU vs North Carolina on September 9
- TCU vs Arkansas State on September 19
Here's what the rest of the 2026 schedule looks like:
- Arizona vs TCU
- Baylor vs TCU
- TCU vs BYU
- TCU vs Utah
- TCU vs Kansas
- TCU vs Kansas State
- TCU vs West Virginia
- Texas Tech vs TCU
- UCF vs TCU
TCU's football schedule for 2027
These are the non-conference teams the TCU Horned Frogs will face in the 2027 season:
- TCU vs Stanford on September 4
The rest of the schedule for the Horned Frogs is as follows:
- Cincinnati vs TCU
- Colorado vs TCU
- Iowa State vs TCU
- Oklahoma State vs TCU
- TCU vs Arizona State
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- TCU vs Baylor
- TCU vs Houston
- Utah vs TCU
For the 2028 season, TCU is set to face the Duke Blue Devils in a non-conference game. The rest of the schedule is yet to be released.