TCU Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Horned Frogs' Big 12 opponents for 2024-2028 and rivalry outlook explored

The TCU Horned Frogs' schedule for the 2024 season has released. The new schedule is based on the various changes that took place during the conference realignment.

With Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are the four new members set to join the conference next year.

While the exact dates of every game remain unknown, the list of opponents that the TCU Horned Frogs face over the next few seasons is announced. Here, we will have a look at who the Horned Frogs face in 2024 and the rest of the seasons that follow up until the 2027 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

TCU's Football Schedule for 2024

For the 2024 campaign, the Horned Frogs face off these non-conference opponents:

TCU vs Stanford on August 31

TCU vs SMU on September 21

The Horned Frogs are guaranteed to face their rivals the Baylor Bears annually every season.

Thus, this rivalry has been preserved by the Big 12, and fans can look forward to heated games between them on the gridiron for the next four years. For the 2024 campaign, TCU has an away game scheduled with Baylor at the McLane Stadium in Waco

This is how the rest of 2024 scheduled is lined up for the Horned Frogs:

Cincinnati vs TCU

Kansas vs TCU

TCU vs Arizona

TCU vs Texas Tech

TCU vs Houston

TCU vs Oklahoma State

TCU vs UCF

Utah vs TCU

TCU's Football Schedule for 2025

TCU's football schedule for the 2025 season has them paired with the following teams for its non-conference games:

TCU vs North Carolina on August 30

TCU vs Abilene Christian on September 6

TCU vs SMU (TBA)

Apart from their protected rivalry with Baylor, the Horned Frogs will face four teams in three of the four seasons that have been scheduled. These include games against Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech and Utah.

Here's the rest of TCU's football schedule for 2025:

Arizona State vs TCU

BYU vs TCU

Houston vs TCU

Kansas State vs TCU

TCU vs Colorado

TCU vs Baylor

TCU vs Iowa State

TCU vs Cincinnati

West Virginia vs TCU

TCU's football schedule for 2026

For its non-conference games in 2026, the Horned Frogs are paired with the following teams:

TCU vs North Carolina on September 9

TCU vs Arkansas State on September 19

Here's what the rest of the 2026 schedule looks like:

Arizona vs TCU

Baylor vs TCU

TCU vs BYU

TCU vs Utah

TCU vs Kansas

TCU vs Kansas State

TCU vs West Virginia

Texas Tech vs TCU

UCF vs TCU

TCU's football schedule for 2027

These are the non-conference teams the TCU Horned Frogs will face in the 2027 season:

TCU vs Stanford on September 4

The rest of the schedule for the Horned Frogs is as follows:

Cincinnati vs TCU

Colorado vs TCU

Iowa State vs TCU

Oklahoma State vs TCU

TCU vs Arizona State

TCU vs Texas Tech

TCU vs Baylor

TCU vs Houston

Utah vs TCU

For the 2028 season, TCU is set to face the Duke Blue Devils in a non-conference game. The rest of the schedule is yet to be released.