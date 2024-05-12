A reckoning between the P4 (Power Four) leagues and the G5 (Group of 5) schools is nigh with the former moving towards a model where student-athletes will soon be compensated like employees. The latter who lag in terms of resources cannot afford to adopt such a model which according to multiple coaches will lead to a split at the FBS level.

The P4 leagues now include conferences like the SEC (Southeastern Conference), Big Ten, Big 12 and the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) after the dismantling of the Pac-12.

In the House vs. NCAA lawsuit, any settlement will likely lead to the model of prospects at the top level being employees. The big conferences have more resources from TV deals to adapt a reality while G5 programs would struggle to achieve that status and football at the FBS level could change forever.

During an interview with "Dave Campbell's Texas Football," TCU Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes revealed that the split between Power Four and G5 schools was almost here.

“There’s got to be a split eventually,” Dykes said. “There is such a big difference right now between the haves and the have-nots and I think we’ll eventually split into two separate divisions. Alabama and L. A. Tech aren’t playing the same sport.”

Dykes also predicted that the gap between the Power Four and Group of Five will increase with the former able to spend more money to lure top players from the latter after great seasons.

“These jobs are even harder now because if one of your players has a great season, he’s probably getting plucked away,” Dykes said. “Your only chance is to build a great culture and hope that keeps most of your roster intact.”

Coaches think P4 will break away from NCAA

According to North Texas Mean Green coach, Eric Morris, on an episode of "DCTF," the P4 will go one step further and break from the NCAA to form their own administration and have a common bargaining agreement allowing them more power to become employee-centered.

The SMU Mustangs left the G5 for the Atlantic Coast Conference, forfeiting a mammoth $100 million to make the move a possibility. The rationale is that being part of the P4 will be more valuable in the long term than remaining as a member of the G5.

The conference expansion and realignment games have completely changed the face of college sports and handed the power to the P4. With more revenue than ever before, the moves posited by the coaches could actually come to pass.

