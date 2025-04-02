TCU’s Jack Bech drops heartwarming message for late brother Tiger Bech who died in an attack ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

TCU Horned Frogs receiver Jack Bech will carry his brother's legacy in the NFL.

Bech's brother, Tiger, died in the terrorist attack in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Heading into the NFL draft, Bech is expected to be a late Day 2 or a Day 3 pick.

"My whole career is indebted to my brother, Tiger Bech," Bech said to the NFL Network. "He played college football at Princeton University, he's a huge reason why I'm doing what I'm doing. On January 1, 2025, he died in the terrorist attacks on Bourbon street in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was my everything, ny best friend, my mentor, my role model ... Whatever team gets me, they not only get Jack Bech, but they get Tiger Bech too."

Bech says he will be playing in his brother's memory and he says that showed at the Senior Bowl. He wore No. 7 during the event, the brother his number wore, and with 7 seconds left in the game, he caught the game-winning touchdown. Bech also says Tiger was written in the clouds, which was shown in the video.

Ahead of the NFL draft, Bech says he will be emotional on draft night as he won't get to share the moment with his brother. But, he knows his brother will be there in spirit along the way for his entire NFL journey.

Jack Bech is considered a sleeper ahead of NFL draft

Jack Bech is considered a sleeper pick ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

NFL draft analyst Kyle Dvorchak claims Bech is a sleeper and can make an immediate impact with the right team.

"Though the ceiling might be limited with Bech, he should be able to find a home in the NFL as a versatile backup and potentially a future starter. I’m thinking of him as a poor man’s Diontae Johnson," Dvorchak wrote.

Bech has had flashes of dominance as a true freshman at LSU, leading the Tigers in receptions. The wide receiver room featured Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Trey Palmer, and Kayshon Boutte.

However, Bech fell out of the offense and transferred to TCU. In 2024, Bech recorded 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

