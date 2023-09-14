TCU vs. Houston Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The TCU Horned Frogs will visit the Houston Cougars on Saturday in the first game of Big 12 play for both teams. The Horned Frogs are 1-1 after falling to the Colorado Buffaloes before bouncing back against the Nicholls State Colonels, while the Cougars are 1-1 after beating the UTSA Roadrunners before falling to the Rice Owls.

TCU vs. Houston game details

Game: TCU Horned Frogs at Houston Cougars

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. EST

Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

TCU vs. Houston betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line TCU Horned Frogs -6.5(-110) Over 62.5(-110) -310 Houston Cougars +6.5(-110) Under 62.5(-110) +245

TCU vs. Houston key stats

The TCU Horned Frogs have averaged 41.5 points per game, which ranks 24th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 34th in passing offense and 38th in rushing offense. The Horned Frogs have allowed 25.5 points per game, which ranks 85th. Their passing defense ranks just 126th while their rushing defense ranks 18th.

TCU is led by Sonny Dykes, who is in his second season and went 14-3 last season. He spent the previous five seasons leading the SMU Mustangs preceded by four seasons coaching the California Golden Bears and three seasons leading the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Mustangs were 30-18 under Dykes, while the Golden Bears were 19-30 and the Bulldogs were 22-15.

The Houston Cougars have averaged 29.0 ppg, which ranks 71st. They rank tied for 60th in passing offense and 81st in rushing offense. The Cougars have allowed 28.5 ppg, which ranks 99th. Their passing defense ranks 118th while their rushing defense is 86th.

Houston is led by Dana Holgorsen, who is in his fifth season. He's led the Cougars to a 28-21 record. He spent the previous eight seasons coaching the West Virginia Mountaineers, who were 61-41 during his tenure.

TCU vs. Houston betting prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs will welcome the Houston Cougars to the Big 12 conference in a matchup of former rivals. While TCU struggled in its season opener, it bounced back in Week 2. Look for the Horned Frogs to get off to a strong start to their conference schedule as they win by at least seven points.

Pick: TCU Horned Frogs -6.5 (-110)