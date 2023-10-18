TCU vs Kansas State Prediction & Betting Tips - October 21 | College Football Week 8

The TCU Horned Frogs will visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, October 21, in a Big 12 matchup that is a rematch of last year's conference title game.

The Horned Frogs are 4-3 as they have losses to the Colorado Buffaloes, West Virginia Mountaineers and Iowa State Cyclones. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are 4-2 with losses to the Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma State Cowboys.

TCU vs Kansas State game details

Game: TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 21, 7:00 p.m. EST.

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas.

TCU vs Kansas State betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line TCU Horned Frogs +6.5(-110) Over 57.5(-110) +230 Kansas State Wildcats -6.5(-110) Under 57.5(-110) -285

TCU vs Kansas State key stats

The TCU Horned Frogs have averaged 33.1 points per game, which ranks 39th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 19th in passing offense and 37th in rushing offense. The Horned Frogs have allowed 20.4 ppg, which ranks 36th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 75th, while their rushing defense ranks 38th.

TCU is led by Sonny Dykes, who is in his second season coaching the program and has led the Horned Frogs to a 17-5 record. He spent the previous five seasons leading the SMU Mustangs, preceded by four seasons coaching the California Golden Bears and three seasons leading the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Mustangs were 30-18 under Dykes, while the Golden Bears were 19-30 and the Bulldogs were 22-15.

The Kansas State Wildcats have averaged 36.2 ppg, which ranks 19th in the nation. They rank 60th in passing offense and 12th in rushing offense. The Wildcats have allowed 20.7 ppg, which ranks 40th. Their passing defense ranks 112th, while their rushing defense is 21st.

Kansas State is led by Chris Klieman, who is in his fifth season leading the program and has a 34-22 record with the Wildcats. He spent the previous five seasons leading the North Dakota State Bison to a 69-6 mark with four FCS titles. Klieman previously coached the Loras Duhawks for one season, leading them to a 3-7 record.

TCU vs Kansas State betting prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs have struggled to match their success from last season, when they advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. They will face a tough road test as they visit the Kansas State Wildcats. Look for the Wildcats to emerge victorious as they win by at least seven points.

Pick: Kansas State Wildcats -6.5 (-110)