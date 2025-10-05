Fans reacted as UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava revealed his fiery message to teammates before the Bruins’ 42–37 win over No. 6 Penn State on Saturday. The Bruins win was one of the major upsets of the week as Iamaleava's squad entered the game winless at 0-4.Following the game, Iamaleava told The Athletic’s Ira Gorawara that his speech came amid outside noise over the firing of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.“It was just a lot of outside noise coming into it,” Iamaleava said. “I was just preaching to the guys that, ‘If y’all don’t wanna be here, leave.’“I was basically telling the guys that whoever still believes that we’re still in this and that we’ve still got games ahead of us that we can go win, ‘Let’s roll.'”UCLA had gone through major staff turmoil after coach DeShaun Foster was fired following a 35-10 home loss to New Mexico on Sept. 12, with both Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe also exiting shortly after.However, losses can’t be only attributed to coaches, and so fans didn’t like this bold take from Iamaleava.“Zero self awareness,” a fan said.“He must not attend any classes there. Someone teach him the definition of the words irony and hypocrite,” one said.“How ironic,” a person said.“That’s ironic from imaleavin if I don’t get paid,” a fan added.Iamaleava transferred to UCLA this offseason after reportedly clashing with Tennessee over NIL compensation, and fans also poked fun at that discussion.“He knows all about leaving,” one said.“I don’t think he will, but if he hits the portal again after saying this,” a fan said.In the game, Nico Iamaleava's squad outgained Penn State 446-357, including 280 rushing yards.Nico Iamaleava opens up about UCLA's win against Penn State In Saturday’s stunning upset over Penn State on Saturday, Nico Iamaleava completed 17 of 24 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while also rushing for 128 yards and three more scores.The loss ended Penn State’s 34-game winning streak against unranked schools and marked the first time since 1985 that a top-10 program lost to a team 0-4 or worse, according to the broadcast.&quot;It feels great,” Iamaleava said postgame. “We finally put it together on the offensive side of the ball. We were able to score some points and came out victorious. Our defense did a great job holding them out on the last drive and I'm just proud of these guys.&quot;Nico Iamaleava’s breakout showing set new career highs in rushing yards and total touchdowns, earning high praise from UCLA offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel.“Nico brought these guys together,&quot; Neuheisel said (via CBS Sports). &quot;I would love to take a lot of credit, like all of a sudden we said some voodoo magic to him, but that's who he is. That's what he's capable of.bHe's special.&quot;The Bruins face Michigan State next week.