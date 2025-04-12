Tennessee fan captured burning Nico Iamaleava’s jersey after his controversial decision to hit the transfer portal

Following failed negotiations regarding his NIL deal with Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava has decided to leave the program for a better payday. Fans aren't reacting kindly to the news, with social media filled with extreme reactions from Volunteers fans.

Ad

One of the most fanatical reactions was a video Tennessee fan burning his Iamaleava shirt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Iamaleava joined the Vols, he signed a groundbreaking NIL deal of around $8 million. At the time, it was unheard of, and it set up the QB to earn $2 million per year throughout his college career. However, as the NIL market matured, it became less impressive. Carson Beck, for example, is set to make $4 million in his final season with the Miami Hurricanes.

LSU's Brian Kelly on Nico Iamaleava's departure from Tennessee

While some coaches, like Georgia's Kirby Smart, came forward to express their dislike about what the NIL era has done to college athletics, others like LSU coach Brian Kelly take it for what it is. Speaking to the press on Saturday, Kelly addressed Nico Iamaleava's decision to leave Tennessee and what it means in the grand scheme of things.

Ad

"I think that we're going to see a lot of this, you know, this is a new world and I think we're going to navigate it the best that we can, but I think that there's going to be other situations that come," Kelly said.

In 2024, Iamaleava led the Volunteers to their second-best season since 2007, with the school making it to the College Football Playoff for the first time and was the No. 9-ranked program on the AP Poll at the end of the year. The Vols finished with a 10-3 (6-2 Southeastern Conference) overall record.

Tennessee's QB room is thin, and its hopes for the 2025 season are heavily dented if it won't get a proper replacement in the upcoming transfer portal window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More