Tennessee Football injury report vs Alabama Week 8: Updates on Daevin Hobbs, Omarr Norman-Lott and more

The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing to go up against their SEC rivals Alabama in week 8. The Volts have been doing pretty well with their only loss of the season coming in week three to the Florida Gators.

Following the defeat, Tennessee has secured a three-game winning streak and is ranked fourth in the SEC East division.

Nick Saban's Alabama will be a difficult hurdle for the Volts. It will be interesting to see if they can continue their winning streak and hand a disappointing defeat to Alabama.

The game between Alabama and Tennessee is slated to kick off on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. ET. Let's have a look at the injury report before the game.

Tennessee injury report for week 8

The Volts have provided updates on their main injury concerns, which include defensive linemen Omar Norman-Lott and Daevin Hobbs.

Omar Norman-Lott

Texas A M Tennessee Football

According to the availability report of Tennessee ahead of week 8, Oman Norman-Lott is expected to make a comeback against Alabama for their week 8 showdown.

Norman-Lott has been a crucial part of the defensive line this season for the Volts. He has recorded 15 tackles (6 solos) and 1.5 sacks.

Norman-Lott was suspended for the first half against USTA following a tussle during their game against Florida Gators.

He was then sidelined for last weekend's game against Texas A&M because of an injury sustained against South Carolina.

The Volts still won 20-13. Now, coach Josh Heupel has confirmed that their defensive starter will be active against Alabama.

Daevin Hobbs

Texas A M Volunteers Football

Defensive freshman Daevin Hobbs will also be returning to the starting roster for week 8, according to Heupel.

Hobbs has made three appearances this campaign and has recorded eight total tackles, includin five solos.

Unfortunately, he was out during their game against Florida and Texas because of an injury that has been nagging him this season.

Now, the freshman is all geared up to once again prove his worth going against Nick Saban's Alabama on the field.

Gerald Mincey

Junior offensive lineman Gerald Mincey has been given the green signal for week 8.

Mincey started the last two games on the Volts' O-line but left the Texas A&M game with an injury. However, the injury does not seem to be severe, and he's going to be back against Alabama.