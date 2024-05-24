Tennessee football recruiting: Top players visiting the Vols this weekend ft. David Sanders Jr., George MacIntyre and others

The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for the 2024 college football season, which is less than 100 days away. But the Volunteers are also preparing for seasons in the next few years.

This weekend, Tennessee is hosting several potential high school recruits who could one day call Rocky Top their home. Here is a look at some of the top prospects who are in Tennessee this weekend.

Who are the top prospects visiting Tennessee this weekend?

David Sanders Jr.

David Sanders Jr. is an offensive tackle from Providence Day School in North Carolina. Sanders Jr. has been described as an "electric mover" who can "explode into the secondary."

Sanders is seen as the strongest offensive tackle in the 2025 class, and if he were to join the Volunteers, this would benefit them. Tennessee’s success has been dependent on its quarterback. With David Sanders Jr. in its offensive line, protection will be guaranteed.

George MacIntyre

The visit this weekend for many players will help them make up their minds about which school to commit to. For George MacIntyre, this will not be the case as he has already committed to Tennessee.

The QB out of the state of Tennessee has been ranked as the fourth-best QB in the 2025 class by 247sports.com. During his two years of high school football, MacIntyre has already led his school to a state championship and is playing at a standard suitable for college. A dynamic QB who can throw long passes is just what the Volunteers want to succeed.

Jaime Ffrench

Jaime Ffrench is a wide receiver out of Mandarin High School in Florida. Like many athletes visiting Tennessee this weekend, he has been ranked one of the best in his state and position.

Ffrench is a fast (he also runs track) and skilled wide receiver who has racked up many yards. During the 2023 season, Ffrench led his high school in receiving yards with 1,247 and helped them to an 11-win season. With a small improvement, there is a chance that Ffrench will be on the field playing college football as a freshman.

Lagonza Hayward

Lagonza Hayward is a safety from the state of Georgia. Hayward has the power to deliver some incredible tackles to stop offensive linemen or receivers in their tracks. In 2023, he recorded 48 tackles.

But Hayward is not only strong in defense. He has also been used as a wide receiver, where he has had some success. During the 2023 season, Hayward recorded 727 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Lagonza Hayward has the potential to be a talented player on both sides of the ball and will be a strong fit for Tennessee if he commits.

Onis Konanbanny

Onis Konanbanny is a safety who plays high school football in the state of South Carolina. Konanbanny is originally from France, coming to the United States only in 2022. He grew up playing soccer before turning to football.

Konanbanny has been described as larger than the usual cornerback due to his 6-foot-2 height and 170 lbs weight. This would be perfect for a defensive back, which is a switch that Konanbanny could make. This will improve his chances of making it in college football.

