Tennessee Football recruiting tracker: Every commit, notable offers & visit (2026)

Tennessee made its inaugural appearance in the College Football Playoff last season, and that has set the momentum for the level at which the program hopes to operate. Josh Heupel is determined to make the program a top contender and he continues to work toward that.

The Volunteers have done brilliantly well in recruiting in the last couple of years. They’ve been able to lure some blue-chip talent to the program, playing a role in their success under Heupel. They’ve also started the class of 2026 recruiting on a brilliant note with seven commits.

Tennessee football 2026 top commits

#1, Faizon Brandon, QB

Faizon Brandon is rated the No. 1 prospect overall in the class of 2026. The quarterback has been impressive over the years for Grimsley High School (North Carolina), and the Vols beat out a lot of competition to secure him.

#2, Gabriel Osenda, OT

Gabriel Osenda is one of the highest-rated offensive tackles in the class of 2026. He's the No. 6 prospect in his position, No. 3 from the state of Tennessee. He's also the Volunteers' biggest in-state commit so far.

#3, Tyreek King, WR

Tyreek King is another in-state commit from the class of 2026. The three-star wide receiver hails from Knoxville, making him one of the closest commits to the University of Tennessee campus in the current cycle.

Tennessee football 2026 notable offers

#1, Savion Hiter, RB

Savion Hiter is the highest-rated running back in the class of 2026, and he's strong on the radar of Tennessee. The four-star prospect is also the No. 1 player from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

#2, Jackson Cantwell, OT

Jackson Cantwell is one of the highly touted players overall in the class of 2026. The five-star prospect is the No. 3 player in the class, and the No. 1 prospect in his position and the state of Missouri.

#3, Tyler Atkinson, LB

Tyler Atkinson is one of the top defensive players on the radar of Josh Heupel's team in the class of 2026. He's the No. 2 linebacker in the class and No.3 player from Georgia. The Vols currently have a good chance of landing him.

The Volunteers have also presented offers to top prospects like Anthony Jones (LB), KJ Edwards (RB), Cederian Morgan (WR), Calvin Russell (WR), Felix Ojo (OT), Immanuel Iheanacho (OT), Chauncey Kennon (CB) and a host of others.

Tennessee football's recent visits

The Volunteers are yet to welcome any prospect to Knoxville this month. However, Matt Ludwig is scheduled to visit before the end of the month. They will, however, host at least 52 prospects on campus in June.

The prospects coming to Knoxville next month include Faizon Brandon, Savion Hiter, Salesi Moa, Brayden Rouse, Leo Delaney, Craig Tutt, John Turntine III, Joey O’Brien, Tristan Givens, Tommy Tofi and many others.

