  • “Tennessee is going to have some regrets ”: CFB analyst drops blunt Nico Iamaleava take as Josh Heupel enters field with new QB1

By Maliha
Modified Aug 13, 2025 13:36 GMT
Nico Iamaleava might not immediately dominate the Southeastern Conference in 2024, but he has all the qualities a school could want in a quarterback. However, his transfer from Tennessee to UCLA following a turbulent offseason drama was seen as a big loss for the Volunteers.

After Iamaleava’s departure, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel shifted focus to finding the next starter rather than dwelling on what happened.

However, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz offered a dose of reality for Tennessee following Iamaleava’s exit.

“They’ve (UCLA’s staff) seen quarterbacks that not only are capable of playing at a high level in college, but they know what it takes to be successful at the next level,” Zenitz said. “And they see that in Nico. I’ll just say that.
"I had somebody mention out there that, just based on what he’s continued to look like, and I’m trying to remember the exact quotes so I can go word for word, but it was along the lines of Tennessee is going to have some regrets when they see what Nico does.”
One setback is already evident in the first AP Top 25 poll of the college football season, which was released Monday.

The Volunteers landed at No. 24 in the AP Poll after being No. 18 in the USA TODAY US LBM Coaches Poll. Tennessee, which is now going with former UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar, likely would have ranked higher in the AP Poll had Iamaleava remained with them.

Insider says Nico Iamaleava can add more wins for UCLA in 2025

Bruins fans will get their first glimpse of quarterback Nico Iamaleava in game action on Aug. 30, when UCLA kicks off the 2025 season against Utah.

After guiding Tennessee to a 10-3 record and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, Iamaleava arrives in Los Angeles with high expectations. UCLA fans hope he can continue his growth and lead the school to a stronger 2025 campaign, and 247Sports’ Chris Hummer has good news for them.

“I have talked to multiple people in college football, at UCLA and outside of UCLA, that say Nico is worth two or three wins, at least, compared to what they had last year. Like, he is that significant of an upgrade at QB for them,” Hummer said. “You’re talking about a team that can win eight or nine games just with a quarterback upgrade.”

UCLA is looking to rebound from a 2024 season in which the Bruins went 5-7 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten.

