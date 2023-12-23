Tennessee’s genius billboard trolls South Carolina's Shane Beamer for his failed attempt to flip the No. 17 WR in the country

Tennessee managed to get four-star wide receiver recruit Braylon Staley during early signing day. The playmaker is ranked as the No. 17 wide receiver prospect and as the No. 78 player nationally, according to 247 Sports.

The Volunteers managed to beat off stiff competition from the South Carolina Gamecocks, who attempted a late recruitment snatch for the wide receiver.

In the end, it did not come up to pass, with the Vols getting the last laugh on this one. The school, or probably some boosters, were really happy about this catch as a sign came up in Knoxville to celebrate Staley's recruitment:

Braylon Staley racked up 55 receptions for 957 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this season alone, which raised the interest of Shane Beamer in South Carolina.

In November, it looked like the Gamecocks might even pull off the steal. Sports Illustrated even reported the following quote from Staley's father regarding his son's relationship with the Gamecocks:

"Things have been well between them. They call and chat it up from time to time, checking in on him."

However, in the same interview, Staley's father informed Sports Illustrated that South Carolina's late offer could hurt them in the long run:

"The relationship is different," he explained. "One, he's getting to know, and the other, he knows very well. Bray knows [Justin] Stepp pretty well. I probably couldn't say that about the other coaches there at South Carolina.

"At Tennessee, he knows the entire staff. Coach Heupel, Coach [Kelsey] Pope, and Coach Max [Thurmond] talk [to him] every week. He's built a bond with Tennessee's staff as opposed to just a coach."

Tennessee gets Braylon Staley: Who else did they get?

The Vols got two five-star standouts in edge Jordan Ross and wide receiver Mike Matthews. Ross is the No. 11 prospect in the nation and the top prospect in his position, while Matthews the No. 28 prospect in the nation and No. 8 at his position.

Tennessee's receiving core especially is looking strong in the future, with the recruitment of Matthews and Staley. In total, they managed to get their hands on nine four-star recruits.

