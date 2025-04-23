Tennessee spring transfer portal tracker 2025: List of all Volunteers who've entered the spring window

Tennessee is looking to remain a contender in the SEC in 2025 while making a return to the College Football Playoff. However, the program has encountered the unexpected in the spring transfer portal.

Ad

The Volunteers have lost their most important player and a couple of others in the current window, placing uncertainty in their preparation for the 2025 season. Here's a look at the players departing Knoxville in the current window.

Tennessee football spring transfer portal tracker 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Nico Iamaleava, QB

Nico Iamaleava's exit from Tennessee is one of the major highlights of the 2025 spring transfer portal window. The former five-star quarterback found himself out of Knoxville after an NIL fiasco with the school.

Ad

Trending

Iamaleava was expected to lead the Volunteers’ offense for the second season, but the program moved on from him after reports of attempting to renegotiate his NIL contract. The quarterback has transferred to UCLA.

#2 Ayden Bussell, OL

Ayden Bussell arrived in Knoxville as a member of the class of 2023 and took a redshirt in his first year with the Volunteers. Despite not getting involved on the field, he earned SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll honors.

Ad

Bussell appeared in just three games for Josh Heupel’s team in the 2024 season as he struggled to compete with the others in the offensive line room. He seeks to continue where he can get better opportunities

#3 Christian Charles, DB

Christian Charles became a member of the Tennessee football program in 2021 and started to make an impact early. The safety’s career in Knoxville has, however, been plagued by injury, limiting his team participation.

Ad

Charles did not take part in the spring camp as he recovered from a shoulder injury he had suffered last season. He appeared in 30 games for the Vols, hauling 71 tackles, three tackles for loss and one punt block.

#4 John Slaughter, DB

John Slaughter was a member of the Tennessee class of 2023 and has made significant contributions to the squad since his freshman season. He's looking for a fresh challenge after participating in the team's spring camp.

Ad

Slaughter appeared in 23 games for the Volunteers over the last two seasons, primarily on special teams. During those games, the defensive back made six tackles, 0.5 for a loss, one pass deflection, and one interception.

#5 Larry Johnson, OL

Larry Johnson transferred to Tennessee from Hutchinson Community College in December 2022 and redshirted in the 2023 season. He, however, appeared in a significant number of games for the Volunteers in 2024.

Johnson was, nonetheless, unable to crack the starting lineup in Knoxville in his two seasons. His departure clears the road for true freshman David Sanders, who was the top-rated offensive tackle in the class of 2025, to start next season.

Ad

#6 Dayton Sneed, WR

Dayton Sneed was a 2023 intake for the Volunteers. The wide receiver redshirted as a freshman, appearing in four games while recording a single catch for seven yards.

Sneed was only on the field three times in the 2024 season, recording one reception for 12 yards. He has since completed a transfer to North Carolina this window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.