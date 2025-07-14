"Tennessee and two poverty schools, easy choice": Fans react as 4-star OL Kamari Blair announces top destinations

Tennessee already has two offensive tackle commits in the 2026 class in four-star prospects Gabriel Osenda and J.B. Shabazz. The Vols are now in the mix for another four-star offensive tackle prospect, as Kamari Blair listed them in his top four schools alongside Ole Miss and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder will announce his commitment on July 16.

As soon as the news broke, Vols fans began actively campaigning for Blair to join the 2026 class.

"Tennessee and two poverty schools, easy choice," a fan wrote.

"He is a vol," one person wrote.

"Tennessee young man!," a netizen exclaimed.

Fans of South Carolina and Ole Miss also made their pitches

"@KamariBlair64 South Cack is 🏠," one person wrote.

"Pick Ole Miss," one wrote.

Blair is the No. 29 player in the country and the No. 24 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

June official visit gave Tennessee an edge in Kamari Blair's recruitment

Among Kamari Blair’s top three schools, Tennessee was the most recent to extend an offer on May 13. He then visited Knoxville the weekend of May 24 for the Vols' “865 Live” event and returned for an official visit on June 20, making them the last program to host him.

Speaking to GoVols247 after that visit, Blair shared his impressions:

"It was real fun. I got along with the other recruits there, because there were four O-linemen. We all meshed pretty well together. The players, all of our hosts, everybody was very chill, very welcoming. It was real fun.

"They said they see me fitting in real well because of my athleticism and my length. And then our playbooks mesh a lot — like, the way my team does a lot of tackle pulls, so I'm always open in space running. And Tennessee pulls tackles very often, so it meshes a lot. And then (they talked about) how I mesh with the players, how I mesh with the coaching staff."

Blair also took official visits to South Carolina on June 6 and Ole Miss on June 13.

As of now, On3 gives Ole Miss the best chance to land his commitment at 26.7%, but Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong reported earlier this week that the Vols have gained momentum with Blair after his official visit. He ranks among the top three uncommitted prospects in Tennessee for the 2026 class, which makes the Vols’ pitch to keep him in-state especially compelling.

