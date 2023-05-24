Tennessee Volunteers 2023 Preview: Way too early season prediction, key matchups, players to watch, roster and more

The Tennessee Volunteers finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record and were 6-2 in SEC play. The Volunteers won their most games in a season since 2001 in their second season under head coach Josh Heupel.

The 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year Hendon Hooker will no longer be under center for Tennessee as he is now in the NFL.

Take a look at how the Volunteers will replace the star quarterback as well as how they project in 2023.

How did the Tennessee Volunteers perform in 2022?

The Tennessee Volunteers entered the 2022 NCAA football season unranked. They were able to enter the rankings after their first game and climbed as high as second in the nation after starting the season 8-0 with several key victories, including over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes took a hit as they lost to the No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

They bounced back with a victory the following week before losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks, all but ending their hopes of a national championship. The Volunteers won their final regular season game before defeating the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl and finishing 11-2 as the nation's No.6-ranked team.

Their offense averaged 46.1 points per game, the highest mark out of all 131 teams. Their defense allowed 22.8 points per game, which ranked 36th.

Will the Tennessee Volunteers repeat their success in 2023?

The Tennessee Volunteers were elite offensively last season, ranking fifth out of 131 teams in passing offense and 26th in rushing offense. Their pass defense struggled tremendously, however, their rushing defense was also elite, ranking 127th and 21st, respectively.

The Volunteers were strong at getting into the opponent's backfield, however, ranking tied for 11th in tackles for loss and tied for 43rd in sacks.

Tennessee Spring Football Game

Tennessee may have a difficult time competing in the SEC, which remains stacked. In addition to Hendon Hooker, they have lost several key players to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright was a top-ten selection, while wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman and pass rusher Byron Young all joined Hooker as third-round selections.

The Volunteers will need big performances from their incoming freshman class, which ranks 10th in the nation, according to 247 Sports. The class is highlighted by the second-ranked overall prospect Nico Iamaleava.

The incoming quarterback trails only Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in the 2023 recruiting class.

Iamaleava will compete with sixth-year quarterback Joe Milton III for the starting job. Milton III had a strong season as Hooker's backup in 2022. In nine appearances, two of which he started following Hooker's season-ending injury, he threw for 971 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 64.6% of his passes.

If the Volunteers can receive strong quarterback play, they could compete for a College Football Playoff berth once again. If neither player steps up in 2023, it may be a long season ahead.

