Tennessee Volunteers vs. Chattanooga Mocs football history: H2H, records, and more ahead of Week 1 college football matchup

The No.15-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are set to begin the 2024 college football season with a showdown against the Chattanooga Mocs on Friday. Josh Heupel's squad will look to get off to a strong start, aiming to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since its inception in 2014 as the field expands to 12 teams.

Meanwhile, Rusty Wright will look to continue his year-by-year improvement since taking over the FCS program in 2019. Take a look at the history between the two programs below.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Chattanooga Mocs head-to-head

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Tennessee Volunteers and Chattanooga Mocs have matched up against one another 44 times in a one-sided intrastate rivalry. The two teams first met in 1892, with the Volunteers winning 16-6.

Tennessee has dominated the matchup with a 40-2-2 all-time mark against the Mocs. They are riding a ten-game winning streak, dating back to 1959, having most recently defeated Chattanooga 45-0 in a 2019 blowout.

Trending

The Volunteers' 67-0 win in 1914 represents the largest margin of victory in the series. That victory came during a 24-game winning streak that lasted from 1913 through 1957, the longest winning streak in the rivalry.

Notable records between Tennessee Volunteers vs. Chattanooga Mocs

The Chattanooga Mocs have continued to improve in each of Rusty Wright's five seasons leading the program. After beginning his tenure with a 6-6 mark followed by a 3-2 record in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he has a 21-14 record over the past three seasons, with his win total improving by each year. Chattanooga reached the FCS postseason for the first time since 2016 last year, falling in the second round.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Volunteers have been strong under Josh Heupel. After starting his tenure with a 7-6 record in 2021, they were 11-2 in 2022 - reaching as high as first in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee finished 9-4 last season and will look to make its first postseason appearance.

Who is favored in Tennessee Volunteers vs. Chattanooga Mocs?

The Tennessee Volunteers enter Saturday's matchup as heavy favorites. The money line option is not available due to the vast gap in expectations between the two programs. The Volunteers are a 38.5-point favorite and the over/under point spread sits at 56.5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.