Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The No.11-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will visit the Florida Gators on Saturday, September 16th in the first game of SEC play for both teams.

The Volunteers are 2-0 this season after big victories over the Virginia Cavaliers and Austin Peay Governors, while the Gators are 1-1 after falling to the Utah Utes before bouncing back against the McNeese State Cowboys.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Details

Fixture: Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Date and Time: Saturday, September 16th, 7:00 P.M. EST

Venue: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Tennessee vs. Florida Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Tennessee Volunteers -6.5(-110) Over 58.5(-110) -250 Florida Gators +6.5(-110) Under 58.5(-110) +202

Tennessee vs. Florida Key Stats

The Tennessee Volunteers have averaged 39.5 points per game through their first two games, which ranks 32nd out of 133 teams in the nation. Furthermore, they rank 81st in passing offense and fourth in rushing offense.

The Volunteers have allowed 13.0 points per game, which ranks 24th. Their passing defense ranks 46th while their rushing defense ranks tied for 32nd.

Tennessee is led by Josh Heupel, who is now in his third season, with a 20-8 record with the Volunteers so far. He spent the previous three seasons leading the UCF Knights. The Knights were 28-8 with Heupel as their coach.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gators have averaged 30.0 points per game through their first two games, which ranks 66th out of 133 teams in the nation. They ranked 39th in passing offense and 60th in rushing offense.

The Gators have allowed 15.5 points per game, which ranks 37th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks eighth while their rushing defense is tied for 22nd.

Florida is led by Billy Napier, who is in his second season leading the program. Napier has led the Gators to a 7-8 record. He previously spent four seasons coaching the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Napier led them to a 40-12 record during his stint with the program.

Tennessee vs. Florida Betting Prediction

The Volunteers were among the best teams in the nation last season, finishing sixth in the Final AP poll. Despite this, there were questions entering the 2023 season after quarterback Hendon Hooker, who finished fifth in last year's Heisman Trophy voting, entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

Joe Milton has performed well through his first two starts as he combined for seven touchdowns. While the Gators will represent his toughest test of the season so far, the Volunteers have enough talent to pass the challenge. Look for them to beat the Gators by at least seven points.

Pick: Tennessee Volunteers -6.5 (-110)