Tennessee wants fans to pay for new goalpost despite $2.7 billion operating revenue

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, one of the top teams in the country, on Saturday night after a game-winning field goal as time expired. Fans rushed the field at Neyland Stadium. Even NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and Volunteers alum Peyton Manning was on hand, smoking cigars with some of the Vols players and coaches.

Part of the celebration made the rounds on social media, and now it may cost fans. Fans removed one of the goal posts from the field, and videos show the goal posts being carried out by hundreds of fans. The fans carried the goal posts out of the stadium, where they eventually threw them into the Tennessee River.

While it was all in good fun, the Volunteers would now like donations to pay for the new goals posts.

“Y’all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome,” the school’s tweet read. “Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week’s game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y’all help us out?”

On Sunday afternoon, the official Volunteers football Twitter account tweeted that they need donations to pay for new goal posts. Stating that in order to play next week's game, they would need funds to pay for the new goal posts.

The shocking part about this is that the University of Tennessee has the finances to pay for new goal posts.According to the university's budget and planning, they have made $2.7 billion in operating revenue for the 2021-2022 year.

This means they are more than capable of paying for new goal posts for their undefeated football team, which will continue to bring in revenue.

Tennessee Volunteers move up to number 3 in newest AP Poll

Alabama v Tennessee

After a hard fought 52-49 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Tennessee Volunteers moved up the rankings in the latest AP Poll. The Volunteers went from number six to number three, dropping the Crimson Tide from number three down to number six. The Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes stayed at first and second in the AP rankings.

The Volunteers also received 15 votes for the top spot in the rankings. The Crimson Tide were number one in the country just a few weeks ago but a close win over the Texas A&M Aggies dropped them the week prior.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have officially fallen outside of the Top 5 in the latest AP rankings following their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

This is the first time that the Alabama Crimson Tide have been ranked outside of the top five in the AP rankings since 2019.

