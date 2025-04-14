“Terrible news” “RIP”: CFB fans send their condolences as LSU star Kyren Lacy takes his own life

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was found dead on Saturday night, owing to a self-inflicted gunshot wound as reported by the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office. Lacy was 24 and had finished his fifth and final college football season.

He played two years for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and three years for the LSU Tigers.

Fans on social media expressed their condolences:

"Terrible news. Check on your loved ones today! RIP" Wrote one distraught fan

"He was a lion in field. How its possible?" Some people just couldn't understand what happened

Fans wondered if his decision was related to his involvement in a car crash in December 2024. At the time, Kyren Lacy was accused of speeding and illegally passing on Louisiana's Highway 20, leading to a head-on car crash that killed a 78-year-old passenger.

He fled the scene and failed to report the incidents to the authorities. As a result, Lacy was arrested on January 12th, charged with negligent homicide, and released on bail.

"Wonder if the wreck a couple months ago had anything to do with it. So sad praying for his family." Wrote someone else in relation to his accident.

"he made 1 mistake ruined his life he should have stayed on the scene of that accident and he would have been fine but he in Louisiana and that's a very "R" state he was going to prison football career over , prayers for his family and the victims who passed !" Pointed out another person

Some fans did point out that a professional career was highly unlikely with his legal troubles:

"Terrible news, but his football career was likely over. He faced jail time, which would have ended any NFL prospects." Claimed someone

On Saturday, a family member reportedly called the police saying that Lacy had discharged a gun into the ground. By the time officers arrived, Lacy had left. 20 minutes later, they attempted to stop his car, and he fled again.

They chased him for several miles until his car crashed. When officers attempted to take him into custody, they found him dead with an apparent gunshot wound and a handgun in the vehicle.

"Lacy was facing legal consequences, with a grand jury set to review evidence of negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run charges the day after his death, which may have contributed to the police chase in Houston that ended in his suicide." Wrote a fan

LSU's statement regarding the death of Kyren Lacy

On Sunday, athletes, analysts and others offered their condolences for the wide receiver. LSU also released a statement regarding the death of Kyren Lacy:

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”

This was accompanied by a post on the LSU Tigers' X account: "The LSU Football family mourns the loss of Kyren Lacy."

