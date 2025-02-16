"Terrible way to lose": When Nick Saban narrated his experience after crushing Auburn loss to Bill Belichick

One of the most painful losses in Nick Saban's coaching career was the 2013 Iron Bowl against Auburn. Alabama had a field goal from 56 yards with the clock reset to one second. However, the Crimson Tide failed to convert and the Tigers astonishingly returned it for a touchdown. Alabama lost 34-28.

In the 2019 documentary "Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching," the legendary coach explained how painful the moment was. The commentary came at a time when the two were discussing bad coaching moments and Saban admitted that it was one of his.

“It was a terrible way to lose a game,” Saban said (49:08). “Terrible way to lose a game. There was a timeout where we could go over this. ‘Look guys, it's a long field goal, they're going to put somebody back. As soon as the ball is kicked you have to cover.’

“What happened when we kicked the ball, everybody stands there watching the ball to see if we're going to make it. And then when we didn't make it, they all started covering. We were out-flanked.”

The Auburn loss brought Nick Saban to tears

The Auburn kick-six was painful and unforgettable for Nick Saban. It ruined Alabama's chances of winning a third consecutive BCS national championship title.

According to "The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban," a book by AL.com editor John Talty published in 2022, the loss brought Saban to tears in the locker room.

"You walk in and everyone is crying. Fifty percent crying and 50 percent tearing up,” former Alabama running back and kick returner Christion Jones said. “Coach Saban was in tears — he could barely talk. His face was red. Everyone was emotional; it was a funeral moment."

Saban also noted in 2017 while discussing another painful defeat to Clemson in the national championship game that he is unlikely to get the pain of the games off his head.

“I’ll never get over it because you never do with those kinds of losses,” Saban said, via ESPN. “I never got over the returned field goal at Auburn. I never got over playing poorly against Ohio State and losing that game late. And then in this game, we didn’t play very well, and Clemson did when they had to. That’s what eats at you."

Despite the amount of success Saban had in his coaching career, moments like the Auburn kick return are difficult to get over. However, it was a turning point in the history of the program under Saban as the Crimson Tide became more resilient in the subsequent years.

