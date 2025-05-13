Texas A&M football recruiting tracker: Top commits, offers & visits (2025-2026)

In his first season with the Texas A&M Aggies, coach Mike Elko led the program to an 8-5 regular-season finish while going 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The program finished fourth in the conference standings and lost the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans.
On the recruiting front for the 2026 class, Elko has managed to secure 11 commitments out of which six belong to the ESPN 300 commits. Though the class is without a five-star talent, Elko does have eight commitments from eight four-star recruits.
Texas A&M football recruiting tracker: Top Commits
1) Victor Singleton
Texas A&M secured a commitment from one of the nation’s premier cornerbacks in Victor Singleton on April 19. The Central Catholic (Toledo, OH) standout is ranked the No. 6 CB in the ESPN 300 with a grade of 84. He measures 6 foot and weighs 165 pounds.
2) Jordan Carter
Jordan Carter is a dominant edge rusher out of Douglas County High School (GA) who committed to the Aggies on Oct. 27. The 6-3, 235-pound defensive end is ranked No. 7 in the ESPN 300 at his position and an 84 grade.
3) Jonathan Hatton Jr.
Cibolo (TX) native Jonathan Hatton Jr. adds power to the Texas A&M backfield. He committed on March 22. The 6-1, 215-pound running back is rated the No. 5 RB in the ESPN 300 and carries an 83 grade.
Here are some other commits in the 2026 class:
- Aaron Gregory
- Jermaine Kinsler
- Samu Moala
- Helaman Casuga
- Michael Brown
- Caleb Tafua
- Madden Williams
- Storm Miller
Texas A&M football recruiting tracker: Top Offers
1) JaReylan McCoy
JaReylan McCoy is a major Texas A&M target. The 6-7, 260-pound defensive end from Tupelo High School in Mississippi is ranked No. 2 at his position and holds a 91 ESPN grade.
2) Immanuel Iheanacho
The Aggies are in hot pursuit of Immanuel Iheanacho, a 6-7 and 350-pound offensive tackle out of Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Maryland. He ranks as the No. 2 OT in the ESPN 300 and carries a 90 grade.
3) Tyler Atkinson
Tyler Atkinson is a prized defensive prospect and Texas A&M is among the top programs chasing his commitment. The 6-2, 215-pound outside linebacker from Grayson High School in Georgia is ranked No. 1 at his position in the ESPN 300 with a 90 grade.
Texas A&M football recruiting tracker: Top Visits
Mike Elko will be busy next month with several high school recruits visiting the program. Among them is five-star Lamar Brown, who'll visit the school on June 13. Here is a date-wise schedule for visits:
June 5, 2025
- John Turntine III
- Zaden Krempin
June 6, 2025
- Jabari Mack
- K.J. Edwards
June 13, 2025
- Lamar Brown
- Ryan Mosley
- Jase Mathews
June 20, 2025
- Bryce Perry-Wright
- Carsyn Baker
- Michael Brown
