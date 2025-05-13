Texas A&M football recruiting tracker: Top commits, offers & visits (2025-2026)

In his first season with the Texas A&M Aggies, coach Mike Elko led the program to an 8-5 regular-season finish while going 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The program finished fourth in the conference standings and lost the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans.

Ad

On the recruiting front for the 2026 class, Elko has managed to secure 11 commitments out of which six belong to the ESPN 300 commits. Though the class is without a five-star talent, Elko does have eight commitments from eight four-star recruits.

Texas A&M football recruiting tracker: Top Commits

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) Victor Singleton

Texas A&M secured a commitment from one of the nation’s premier cornerbacks in Victor Singleton on April 19. The Central Catholic (Toledo, OH) standout is ranked the No. 6 CB in the ESPN 300 with a grade of 84. He measures 6 foot and weighs 165 pounds.

Ad

Trending

2) Jordan Carter

Jordan Carter is a dominant edge rusher out of Douglas County High School (GA) who committed to the Aggies on Oct. 27. The 6-3, 235-pound defensive end is ranked No. 7 in the ESPN 300 at his position and an 84 grade.

3) Jonathan Hatton Jr.

Cibolo (TX) native Jonathan Hatton Jr. adds power to the Texas A&M backfield. He committed on March 22. The 6-1, 215-pound running back is rated the No. 5 RB in the ESPN 300 and carries an 83 grade.

Ad

Here are some other commits in the 2026 class:

Aaron Gregory

Jermaine Kinsler

Samu Moala

Helaman Casuga

Michael Brown

Caleb Tafua

Madden Williams

Storm Miller

Texas A&M football recruiting tracker: Top Offers

1) JaReylan McCoy

JaReylan McCoy is a major Texas A&M target. The 6-7, 260-pound defensive end from Tupelo High School in Mississippi is ranked No. 2 at his position and holds a 91 ESPN grade.

2) Immanuel Iheanacho

The Aggies are in hot pursuit of Immanuel Iheanacho, a 6-7 and 350-pound offensive tackle out of Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Maryland. He ranks as the No. 2 OT in the ESPN 300 and carries a 90 grade.

Ad

3) Tyler Atkinson

Tyler Atkinson is a prized defensive prospect and Texas A&M is among the top programs chasing his commitment. The 6-2, 215-pound outside linebacker from Grayson High School in Georgia is ranked No. 1 at his position in the ESPN 300 with a 90 grade.

Texas A&M football recruiting tracker: Top Visits

Mike Elko will be busy next month with several high school recruits visiting the program. Among them is five-star Lamar Brown, who'll visit the school on June 13. Here is a date-wise schedule for visits:

Ad

June 5, 2025

John Turntine III

Zaden Krempin

June 6, 2025

Jabari Mack

K.J. Edwards

June 13, 2025

Lamar Brown

Ryan Mosley

Jase Mathews

June 20, 2025

Bryce Perry-Wright

Carsyn Baker

Michael Brown

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More