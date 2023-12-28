The 2023 TaxAct Texas Bowl will feature the 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-4) against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) on Wednesday night.

The coaching situations for both teams are night and day as Mike Gundy is coaching his 19th season at Oklahoma State. Meanwhile, Texas A&M Elijah Robinson replaced Jimbo Fisher after 10 games this season.

But the crew from College Station will play the bowl game with injuries to some notable players.

Texas A&M injury report ahead of Texas Bowl

It doesn’t help that the Aggies will enter the 2023 Texas Bowl with a shallow depth chart. The transfer portal is a significant reason, as 16 A&M players have entered, with nine finding new colleges to play for. But there are also injury concerns regarding critical players.

#1, Noah Thomas, wide receiver

Thomas won’t suit up for the Maroon and White due to an undisclosed injury. The sophomore wideout had 29 completions for 359 yards and five touchdowns this season. In his absence, Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad III will be seen as the top options in the passing game. However, there’s some consolation with Thomas announcing his return to Texas A&M next season.

#2, Ainias Smith, wide receiver

The most experienced wideout in the Texas A&M roster won’t play at the Texas Bowl because of a broken finger. Smith told KPRC2 News he suffered the injury during their season finale against Southern Methodist. His parents reportedly said that he underwent surgery for that injury.

With Smith out, he has played his final college football game after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. He finished his redshirt senior season with 53 receptions for 795 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 20 punt returns for 285 yards and a touchdown.

#3, Evan Stewart, wide receiver

Just when the Aggies are short-handed at wide receiver, Stewart is also questionable for the Texas Bowl due to an undisclosed concern. He had 38 catches for 514 yards and four touchdowns, including consecutive 100-yard games against New Mexico and Miami (Florida) to start the 2023 campaign.

