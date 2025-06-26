Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed goes through massive physical transformation ahead of 2025 CFB season

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has undergone a massive physical transformation ahead of the 2025 season. After playing last season at just under 180 pounds, Reed was tasked with gaining weight in the offseason to better withstand the rigors of Southeastern Conference play.
Reed, who stands 6-foot-2, was left vulnerable to hits due to less weight. In the offseason, he worked on building strength without sacrificing speed and agility.
The QB showed his progress on Wednesday, posting a side-by-side photo, one from last season and another recent one where he looks noticeably more muscular.
“Had to get that ESPN pic fixed,” he wrote in the IG story.
This has been the result of consistent effort, as offensive coordinator Collin Klein put it during a press conference in April. He said:
"He's pounding the calories. He has done a great job, and our staff has been a great job. As long as all of that keeps moving forward, we'll find where that healthy line is."
Marcel Reed ready to lead Texas A&M into the 2025 campaign
Last season, Marcel Reed became a starter after Conner Weigman was sidelined due to injuries. He started eight games, threw 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also rushing for 543 yards and seven scores.
One of his biggest games came against LSU, where he ran for 62 yards and three touchdowns to help the Aggies win 38-23.
As fall inches closer, Reed realizes that a lot is riding on him as Texas A&M’s QB1. After spring practice, Reed said:
“It’s a lot more comfortable coming into the offseason. But you know, there’s a lot of pressure, and there’s things that are gonna be thrown on my shoulders, and I gotta take it and run with it.”
To succeed this year, Reed will need to develop as a pocket passer. Nevertheless, he’ll have a strong team around him. The Aggies are bringing back all five starting offensive linemen, which gives him better protection. The program also brought in 14 new players through the transfer portal.
Texas A&M will open the season at home on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners and will hope that Reed will see the team off to a good start.
