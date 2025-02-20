Texas A&M reportedly hires former JMU DC Lyle Hemphill to bolster defense

Texas A&M Aggies is reportedly set to hire Lyle Hemphill for the 2025 season. The Aggies hope to compete for the top spot in the Southeastern Conference after placing seventh last year with an 8-5 record.

On Thursday, Athlon Sports' Jeremy Lockett reported that the former James Madison Dukes defensive coordinator is joining the Texas A&M coaching staff. He is expected to help the team's defensive backs.

Hemphill helped James Madison finish last season with a 9-4 record and the third-best team in the Sun Belt East Conference. The program also led the conference in the fewest total yards allowed (4,184) and the fewest total points allowed (266).

On Dec. 18, the Dukes played their final game, a 27-17 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl. Quarterback Billy Atkins completed 16 of 23 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown in his team's victory.

Hemphill led the defense to end the matchup with 49 total tackles (31 solo) and three sacks. In addition, James Madison prevented Western Kentucky from scoring in the first and third quarters.

Jay Bateman is the current defensive coordinator for the program. He was hired last year and will unlikely lose his position after one season. However, the report noted that Hemphill could eventually assume the role.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive struggles during the 2024 season

The decision to hire Lyle Hemphill could be the answer to fix the Aggies' defensive issues. Texas A&M was third worst in the conference in fewest passing yards allowed (3,108).

One of their worst performances last season was their 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 2. The Aggies allowed quarterback LaNorris Sellers to complete 13 of 27 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. South Carolina finished the game with 530 total yards in their blowout victory.

On Dec. 27, the Aggies played their final game of the year, a 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 22 of 39 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns. Texas A&M's defense did their best despite the four touchdown passes, as the program had three interceptions, 70 total tackles (32 solo) and one sack.

Acquiring Hemphill may help improve the Aggies' defense against opposing team quarterbacks and potentially reach the College Football Playoff.

They will start their season against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30.

