Texas A&M reportedly sign 15-year multimedia deal worth $515 million

The Texas A&M Aggies inked a media deal on Friday that may shake up the industry. In a post on social media, it was reported that the Aggies have signed a 15-year, $515 million agreement with Playfly Sports.

"BREAKING: Per sources, Texas A&M set to announce a game-changing agreement in the multimedia rights space, inking a 15-year, $515-million, fully-guaranteed deal with Playfly Sports. A&M jumps from $18m to $34m annually, thanks to the largest such deal in college athletics," Billy Liucci reported on X.

This deal replaces the Aggies' current media deal with Learfield, which expires at the end of the year.

Learfield is seen as the market leader for college sports media rights deals, so this move is certainly going to get the attention of those involved with the company. On this new deal for Texas A&M, the Aggies' Athletic Director Trev Albert said this in a press release:

“We are entering a new era of collegiate athletics and Texas A&M is positioned to be a strong leader. This partnership with Playfly reflects our commitment to innovation, maximizing our revenue potential and providing new opportunities for our student-athletes, fans and corporate partners.

"Our ability to find and grow, approved, fair market NIL deals to organically grow our cap will be critically important. With a focus on NIL, premium experiences, and strategic partnerships, we are excited about the transformative impact this collaboration will have on our programs, our university, and the entire Aggie Network."

How can this deal help Texas A&M?

Playfly Sports is the emerging force in this industry. Founded in 2020, they have quickly risen up the ranks to be the media providers for a number of college programs, such as Auburn and LSU. This is alongside their existing deals with the ACC and Big East Conferences.

The deal will massively benefit the Aggies. Their media deal income will rise from $18 million per year under the old deal to $34 million a year.

This will do wonders in a college football landscape that is becoming more and more dominated by the rich programs. While the Aggies are not a small program, this money should help them compete with the likes of Alabama, Georgia and State rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

One way that this can be done, as Albert said in his statement, is to put the money into NIL deals. This is the new way that programs are enticing the best talent to their school, and it is a trend that is only going to continue in the coming years.

