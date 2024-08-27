Texas A&M starting QB 2024: Who will start for Mike Elko in Week 1?

The Texas A&M Aggies will open its 2024 college football season at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ahead of the season opener, Aggies coach Mike Elko released his first depth chart as Texas A&M coach and he has Conner Weigman as the team's starting quarterback.

“I think he’s really comfortable in the system now,” said Elko, via On3. “I think he’s really got a chance to go out there and operate at a really high level. So I think he has just continued to get better and better every time he goes out there.

“We’re real excited with who he is, what he’s capable of,” Elko added. “He’s such a winner, he’s such a competitor. Him leading us into Notre Dame? We’re really excited about that.”

Weigman was limited to only four games last season due to injury, but he is fully healthy going into 2024. Last season, Weigman completed 82 of 119 passes for 979 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions in four games. As a freshman, he was 73-for-132 for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Texas A&M is a three-point favorite to defeat Notre Dame at home in Week 1. College GameDay will also have their show in College Station ahead of the highly-anticipated game.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback depth chart

The Texas A&M Aggies have two quarterbacks behind Conner Weigman but Mike Elko won't officially name backup.

The two quarterbacks behind Weigman are Jaylen Henderson and Marcel Reed.

Henderson is entering his second season at Texas A&M after spending his first two years at Fresno State. Henderson went 52-for-77 for 704 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions last season.

Reed, meanwhile, was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and went 1-for-3 for 13 yards and one touchdown.

Following their week 1 game against Notre Dame, the Aggies will host McNeese State. Texas A&M has its first road game in Week 3 against the Florida Gators.

